Tree Commissioner/Weed Inspector Year End Report for 2017

The following is a summary of activity related to the Elgin Woodlands Conservation By-Law for the period of November 1, 2016 to October 31, 2017 and weed inspection activity for the 2017 season.

Logging Activity/Applications to Harvest

A total of 136 applications to harvest were submitted from November 1, 2016 to October 31, 2017. This number is down from 195 in 2016. Applications were filed by municipality as follows:

West Elgin 16 (26)

Dutton/Dunwich 5 (28)

Southwold 23 (19)

Central Elgin 14 (27)

Malahide 40 (35)

Bayham 38 (60)

The total volume harvested was down as well from roughly four and a half million board feet to approximately 3 million board feet. The total forested area involved in these harvests was approximately 3500 acres. (2016 totals are in brackets).

Applications for Woodland Clearings

There were four applications received to clear portions of woodlands within the county in 2017, for a total area to be cleared of 1.855 hectares (~4.59 acres). These applications were approved conditional upon conformity with Elgin County's “No Net Loss” policy. Three applications for clearing 1.48 hectares (~3.66 acres) were for clearing works located in the Municipality of West Elgin. The remaining application was located in the Municipality of Central Elgin for clearing 0.375 hectares (~0.93 acres).

Violations

There were a number of circumstances where trees were cleared by landowners without first receiving the required permit or authorization. All of these situations were considered minor and were resolved. Two violations from 2015 that proceeded into the court system were resolved in 2017 and resulted in guilty charges, fines and reforestation orders.

Weed Complaints and Orders

A total of 12 complaints were received over the 2017 season. This number is consistent with those received in 2016. No Weed Destruction Orders were issued in 2017.