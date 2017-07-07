Central Elgin – After a national search, County Council has hired an experienced
and skilled government manager to lead the County government's administration.
Julie Gonyou has accepted the position of Chief Administrative Officer/Clerk, bringing
with her many years of exemplary public service, project management and leadership
experience. She will start at the County on September 5th, 2017.
Ms. Gonyou has deep roots in Elgin County as she was born and raised on a family
farm in Central Elgin. With a diverse career in both rural and urban settings, she
brings a wealth of experience from her senior management positions at both the London
Public Library Board and the County of Middlesex.
"Julie has great academic credentials, which include two Masters degrees as well
as an incredible energy and passion for County government and administration. Her
demonstrated innovation in leading numerous special projects and engagement of community
stakeholders really impressed me," said Warden Grant Jones. "Her communication skills,
social media savvy, and progressive thinking will be very helpful as we continue
to effectively deliver important services throughout our County."
Ms. Gonyou commented "I am thrilled and thankful for the trust that County Council
has placed in me. I look forward to working with Council and the outstanding senior
management team at the County of Elgin as we continue to provide exceptional services
to our residents."
This leadership role materialized when the current CAO Mark McDonald announced he
would be retiring in the fall of 2017. To help with the transition, Mr. McDonald
will step aside in September to work on a number of special projects and to assist
Ms. Gonyou as she embraces her new role.