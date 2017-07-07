Central Elgin – After a national search, County Council has hired an experienced and skilled government manager to lead the County government's administration.

Julie Gonyou has accepted the position of Chief Administrative Officer/Clerk, bringing with her many years of exemplary public service, project management and leadership experience. She will start at the County on September 5th, 2017.

Ms. Gonyou has deep roots in Elgin County as she was born and raised on a family farm in Central Elgin. With a diverse career in both rural and urban settings, she brings a wealth of experience from her senior management positions at both the London Public Library Board and the County of Middlesex.

"Julie has great academic credentials, which include two Masters degrees as well as an incredible energy and passion for County government and administration. Her demonstrated innovation in leading numerous special projects and engagement of community stakeholders really impressed me," said Warden Grant Jones. "Her communication skills, social media savvy, and progressive thinking will be very helpful as we continue to effectively deliver important services throughout our County."

Ms. Gonyou commented "I am thrilled and thankful for the trust that County Council has placed in me. I look forward to working with Council and the outstanding senior management team at the County of Elgin as we continue to provide exceptional services to our residents."

This leadership role materialized when the current CAO Mark McDonald announced he would be retiring in the fall of 2017. To help with the transition, Mr. McDonald will step aside in September to work on a number of special projects and to assist Ms. Gonyou as she embraces her new role.