This Mother's Day

background0
Thursday, May 11, 2017 Mostly Cloudy
Looking for a Cottage Rental in Port Stanley?
Port Stanley Foodland
BRENDA JOHNSTON RE/MAX Sales
Flowers by Rosita
The Bluffs Golf Club
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Port Stanley Library May 2017 events

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Elgin County Celebrates Local Festivals and Events

News

Katherine Thompson, County of Elgin
Elgin County Celebrates Local Festivals and Events
Back Row: Shelley McVittie, Sparta Scarecrow Festival;
Terri Vansevenant, Bayham Beachfest; Deb Logghe, Rosy Rhubarb Festival;
Front Row: Marcia Pensa, Penny Crichton, Sharron Russell, Kim Yuhasz,
- Off the Wall…And Off the Vine Art Show; Jessica DeBackere, Elgin County
Tourism Services Coordinator; Natasha Fraser, Port Stanley Harbourfest;
Karen Olmstead, Rosy Rhubarb Festival; Alan Smith, General Manager
of Economic Development Elgin County.

Central Elgin – Elgin County Economic Development is celebrating the cultural vibrancy that festivals and events bring to the community by supporting five local events through the 2017 Festival and Event Partnership Program.

Successful recipients of this grant funding were Port Stanley Harbourfest, the Rosy Rhubarb Festival, the Sparta Scarecrow Festival, the Off the Wall…And Off the Vine Art Show, and Bayham Beachfest who received a combined total of $6,000 in funding.

"Each summer, residents and visitors alike excitedly await the beginning of festival season in Elgin," said Tourism Services Coordinator Jessica DeBackere. "The area is home to a diverse selection of events that enhance the quality of life in our County, attract visitors to the area, and ensure that people of all ages can engage in fun local experiences."

Applicants selected best met the program criteria, which included, but was not limited to attracting visitors to the County; retaining local spending; and enhancing the quality of place by organizing festivals and events within the community. This is the eighth year that the County of Elgin has encouraged festivals and events by providing contributions to community organizations that take it upon themselves to organize these events.

Elgin County encourages all local festivals and events in the area and hopes to provide the Festival and Event Partnership Program again in 2018.

For more information on all festivals and events in Elgin this summer visit: www.elgintourist.com.

Recipients of 2017 Festival and Event Partnership Program Funding

The Rosy Rhubarb Festival

Shedden June 9 – 11, 2017

Off the Wall…And Off the Vine Art Show

Central Elgin, July 16, 2017

Bayham Beachfest

Port Burwell, August 4-6, 2017

Port Stanley Harbourfest

Port Stanley, August 5-7, 2017

Sparta Scarecrow Festival

Sparta, September 23, 2017

Last Updated: Thursday, 11 May 2017 15:47:50 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Kettle Creek Golf & Country Club

This Mother's Day

Show Your Love with Beautiful Fresh Flowers.

Peach Mixed Bouquet from $38.00.

Call 519-782-4822

Jackson's Fish Market
Open
Wed - Sun 10AM - 5PM

Ryan's Cellar

combines an intimate and affordable wine making experience. With an extensive variety of wine kits to choose from, you will be sure to find the perfect wine for you. Call today!

519-317-7222

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Thursday, May 11, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695