This Mother's Day

Back Row: Shelley McVittie, Sparta Scarecrow Festival; Terri Vansevenant, Bayham Beachfest; Deb Logghe, Rosy Rhubarb Festival; Front Row: Marcia Pensa, Penny Crichton, Sharron Russell, Kim Yuhasz, - Off the Wall…And Off the Vine Art Show; Jessica DeBackere, Elgin County Tourism Services Coordinator; Natasha Fraser, Port Stanley Harbourfest; Karen Olmstead, Rosy Rhubarb Festival; Alan Smith, General Manager of Economic Development Elgin County.

Central Elgin – Elgin County Economic Development is celebrating the cultural vibrancy that festivals and events bring to the community by supporting five local events through the 2017 Festival and Event Partnership Program.

Successful recipients of this grant funding were Port Stanley Harbourfest, the Rosy Rhubarb Festival, the Sparta Scarecrow Festival, the Off the Wall…And Off the Vine Art Show, and Bayham Beachfest who received a combined total of $6,000 in funding.

"Each summer, residents and visitors alike excitedly await the beginning of festival season in Elgin," said Tourism Services Coordinator Jessica DeBackere. "The area is home to a diverse selection of events that enhance the quality of life in our County, attract visitors to the area, and ensure that people of all ages can engage in fun local experiences."

Applicants selected best met the program criteria, which included, but was not limited to attracting visitors to the County; retaining local spending; and enhancing the quality of place by organizing festivals and events within the community. This is the eighth year that the County of Elgin has encouraged festivals and events by providing contributions to community organizations that take it upon themselves to organize these events.

Elgin County encourages all local festivals and events in the area and hopes to provide the Festival and Event Partnership Program again in 2018.

For more information on all festivals and events in Elgin this summer visit: www.elgintourist.com.

Recipients of 2017 Festival and Event Partnership Program Funding

The Rosy Rhubarb Festival Shedden June 9 – 11, 2017

Off the Wall…And Off the Vine Art Show Central Elgin, July 16, 2017

Bayham Beachfest Port Burwell, August 4-6, 2017

Port Stanley Harbourfest Port Stanley, August 5-7, 2017