This Mother's Day

Central Elgin – Elgin County Economic Development is celebrating the cultural vibrancy
that festivals and events bring to the community by supporting five local events
through the 2017 Festival and Event Partnership Program.
Successful recipients of this grant funding were Port Stanley Harbourfest, the Rosy
Rhubarb Festival, the Sparta Scarecrow Festival, the Off the Wall…And Off the Vine
Art Show, and Bayham Beachfest who received a combined total of $6,000 in funding.
"Each summer, residents and visitors alike excitedly await the beginning of festival
season in Elgin," said Tourism Services Coordinator Jessica DeBackere. "The area
is home to a diverse selection of events that enhance the quality of life in our
County, attract visitors to the area, and ensure that people of all ages can engage
in fun local experiences."
Applicants selected best met the program criteria, which included, but was not limited
to attracting visitors to the County; retaining local spending; and enhancing the
quality of place by organizing festivals and events within the community. This is
the eighth year that the County of Elgin has encouraged festivals and events by
providing contributions to community organizations that take it upon themselves
to organize these events.
Elgin County encourages all local festivals and events in the area and hopes to
provide the Festival and Event Partnership Program again in 2018.
For more information on all festivals and events in Elgin this summer visit: www.elgintourist.com.
Recipients of 2017 Festival and Event Partnership Program Funding
The Rosy Rhubarb Festival
Shedden June 9 – 11, 2017
Off the Wall…And Off the Vine Art Show
Central Elgin, July 16, 2017
Bayham Beachfest
Port Burwell, August 4-6, 2017
Port Stanley Harbourfest
Port Stanley, August 5-7, 2017
Sparta Scarecrow Festival
Sparta, September 23, 2017