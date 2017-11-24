Dream Lottery Tickets About To Vanish

November 24, 2017, London, Ont. - Dream Lottery is looking at its seventh sellout since it began in 1996. Lottery officials anticipate that, based on the current sales pace, available tickets will likely be gone on or before the Early Bird sales deadline, next Thursday (November 30) at midnight.

"There has definitely been a lot of buzz around the homes this year," says Children's Health Foundation President and CEO Scott Fortnum in attributing this draw's success. "The combination of amazing prizes along with a great cause, where the proceeds stay local, has definitely driven sales."

Each purchase of a Dream Lottery ticket helps change the lives of patients from across Southwestern Ontario who need the specialized services at St. Joseph's Health Care London, London Health Sciences Centre, and Children's Hospital at LHSC

The last time Dream Lottery sold out was in the spring of 2010. The lottery's new Money & Memories Calendar, with a daily prize every day in February 2018, has proven very popular and slightly more than 200 tickets are left to buy.

The 50/50 prize pool is now more than $875,000, where the winner will take half. Supporters can continue to buy 50/50 tickets along with their Dream Lottery tickets until the Dream Lottery tickets run out. A Dream Lottery ticket must be purchased in order to buy into the 50/50.

Even after a sellout, Dream ticket holders can continue to purchase 50/50 tickets by phone at 519-488-7100, until the final sales deadline of midnight on December 14, which means the prize pool can continue to grow.

Lottery officials confirm that, due to Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) regulations, the draw and announcement dates cannot be changed, even with an early sell out. Draws will be conducted on January 10, 2018 with the major prizes announced on January 11.

The Dream homes, which have proven to be very popular, will close once tickets are sold out and will not reopen. Closing the homes helps reduce costs and maximizes the net proceeds shared by the three participating hospital foundations.

Lottery details, including ticket prices, prizes, important dates, virtual tours of the homes and contest rules can be found at www.dreamitwinit.ca

Dream Lottery is a joint venture of St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation, London Health Sciences Foundation and Children's Health Foundation. Together St. Joseph's Health Care London, London Health Sciences Centre and Children's Hospital at LHSC receive more than 1.5 million patient visits from across Southwestern Ontario and beyond each year. In addition to caring for London-area residents, these hospitals are referral centres, providing specialized services in support of the excellent care of the region's community hospitals.

Dream Lottery (LL9115) 50/50 (LL9116) Money & Memories Calendar (LL9117)