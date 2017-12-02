Dream Lottery Sold Out

December 1, 2017 - London, Ont. – Dream Lottery has sold out two weeks before the scheduled final sales deadline of December 14. The Money and Memories Calendars component of the lottery sold out a week earlier.

"On behalf of all three participating hospital foundations I would like to thank everyone who has bought tickets," says London Health Sciences Foundation President and CEO John MacFarlane. "Your support of Dream Lottery makes a tremendous difference in the way our hospitals can deliver the very best of care."

For those who already have a Dream lottery ticket, they can still purchase 50/50 tickets by phone at 519-488-7100 until the December 14 final deadline. That means the prize pool can continue to grow. The 50/50 pool is currently more than $950,000. The winner will take half.

The Dream homes, which have proven to be very popular, are now closed and will not reopen. Closing the homes helps maximize the proceeds going to the hospital foundations. Draws for the lottery will be conducted on January 10, 2018 with the major prizes announced the next day, on January 11.

Lottery details, including virtual tours of the homes and contest rules can be found at www.dreamitwinit.ca

Dream Lottery is a joint venture of St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation, London Health Sciences Foundation and Children's Health Foundation. Together St. Joseph's Health Care London, London Health Sciences Centre and Children's Hospital at LHSC receive more than 1.5 million patient visits from across Southwestern Ontario and beyond each year. In addition to caring for London-area residents, these hospitals are referral centres, providing specialized services in support of the excellent care of the region's community hospitals.

Dream Lottery (LL9115) 50/50 (LL9116) Money & Memories Calendar (LL9117)