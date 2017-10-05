Dream Lottery homes are slam dunk spectacular

London, ON - This morning, London Lightning players Julian Boyd, Junior Cadougan and Joel Friesen, all members of the 2017 NBLC Championship team, joined the President and CEOs of St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation, London Health Sciences Foundation and Children's Health Foundation on the indoor basketball court in the Millstone Wickerson Dream Home to help tip off another Dream Lottery.

While the lottery has certainly raised its game again to support the hospitals in London, as with past lotteries, the winner will still have to make a choice between three grand prize options.

If the basketball court is not enough to sell the winner on the Wickerson home, the sightlines should provide that extra incentive as the top two levels overlook a Boler Mountain ski run and provide a spectacular view of London's downtown skyline. If the winner feels more at home in a neighbourhood backing onto the Highlands Country Club, they could opt for the lottery's luxurious and light-filled Millstone Highland Dream Home with its soaring-ceilings.

Of course, the winner could simply opt for $1 million in cash and bring a different dream of their own to life.

Every ticket is a life-changer

Dream Lottery has raised more than $30 million (net) since 1996. Each purchase of a Dream Lottery ticket helps change the lives of patients from across Southwestern Ontario who need the specialized services at St. Joseph's Health Care London, London Health Sciences Centre, and Children's Hospital at LHSC:

That includes patients like Joan, who had her failing eyesight restored at St Joseph's Hospital's Ivey Eye Institute; Gino whose leg was saved and reconstructed at LHSC after it was crushed in a workplace accident; and young Kelly who, as an infant, had extensive surgery at Children's Hospital to correct a serious condition that affects the growth of a child's skull.

To read their stories visit dreamitwinit.ca/cause.

More to win

The 50/50 is back, with a guaranteed payout of $250,000 and a total prize pool that can keep growing. This past spring it reached $912,765 with the winner taking half. A Dream Lottery ticket must be purchased in order to be able to buy into the 50/50.

New this fall is the Money & Memories Calendar with a daily prize everyday in February 2018.

Like the 50/50, a Dream Lottery ticket must be purchased in order to be able to buy a calendar. However, there are a limited number of calendars, so it's best to buy early before they're gone.

Tickets can be purchased at the dream homes, any of the three participating hospital foundations, participating Shoppers Drug Mart locations, by calling 519-488-7100, or online at www.dreamitwinit.ca starting today.

50/50 tickets and Dollars, Money & Memories Calendars can be ordered at all sales locations at the time of a Dream Lottery ticket purchase. After buying Dream Lottery tickets, they can only be purchased by phone at 519-488-7100.

Lottery details, including ticket prices, prizes, draws, virtual tours of the homes, addresses, maps and open times to see the homes in person, as well as important dates and contest rules, can be found at www.dreamitwinit.ca

Quotes:

"When you purchase a Dream Lottery ticket you also help provide specialized, complex and critical care for more than 1.5 million patient visits each year at London's hospitals." Michelle Campbell, President and CEO, St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation

"Each Dream Lottery ticket helps our hospitals fund cutting-edge technology and equipment, medical research and advanced education that makes London a leading centre for medical discovery, innovation - and most importantly - outstanding patient care." John MacFarlane, President and CEO, London Health Sciences Foundation

"When you support Dream Lottery, you support your friends, family and neighbours. Funds raised stay local and support London's hospitals to help treat patients in our community." Scott Fortnum, President and CEO, Children's Health Foundation

Dream Lottery is a joint venture of St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation, London Health Sciences Foundation and Children's Health Foundation. Together St. Joseph's Health Care London, London Health Sciences Centre and Children's Hospital at LHSC receive more than 1.5 million patient visits from across Southwestern Ontario and beyond each year. In addition to caring for London-area residents, these hospitals are referral centres, providing specialized services in support of the excellent care of the region's community hospitals.