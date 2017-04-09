background0
Sunday, April 09, 2017
Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

News

PC Liz MELVIN, OPP
Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

- Update - Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Deceased Persons Identified

Central Elgin, ON - On April 5, 2017, the Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Central Elgin Fire Rescue Services, and Emergency Medical Services Elgin responded to a head-on m otor vehicle collision which occurred at approximately 3:05 p.m. on April 5, 2017.

A brown Ford pickup truck and a grey GMC pickup truck travelling on Talbot Line (Highway 3) collided. One vehicle was traveling eastbound. One vehicle was travelling westbound.

The 17-year-old male driver (and lone occupant) of the Ford truck, Samuel CHABOT, from Malahide Township, Ontario, died in the collision.

The 62-year-old male driver (and lone occupant) of the GMC truck, Branko CINDRIC, from Central Elgin, Ontario, died in the collision.

The OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) attended the scene. As a result, Talbot Line was closed between Quaker Road and Belmont Road until approximately 9:00 p.m.

This incident remains under investigation.

- Update - Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision - Ends -

Central Elgin, ON - On April 5, 2017, the Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Central Elgin Fire Rescue Services, and Emergency Medical Services Elgin responded to a motor vehicle collision which occurred at approximately 3:05 p.m. on April 5, 2017.

Two vehicles collided on Talbot Line (Highway 3). The driver of each vehicle died in the collision.

The OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) are attending the scene. As a result, Talbot Line is closed between Quaker Road and Belmont Road. Motorists will have to find alternative routes.

This investigation is in its early stages. An update will be released when further information is available.

Last Updated: Thursday, 06 April 2017 08:17:52 AM EST

