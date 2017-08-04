THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Port Stanley, ON - On the 30th of July around 1:20 a.m. the Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to Port Stanley for a disturbance between two male parties.

While investigating this occurrence police came across two intoxicated individuals in the area of William and Smith Street. Police arrested and charged Samantha LOZON age 24 of Sombra, ON for:

Being intoxicated in a public place contrary to section 31(4) of the Liquor Licence Act

Fail to comply with recognizance contrary to section 145(3) of the Criminal Code X2

Fail to comply with probation order contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code

A second person Dustin HICKS age 28 of St. Thomas Ontario was arrested and charged for:

Being intoxicated in a public place contrary to section 31(4) of the Liquor Licence Act

Assaulting a peace officer contrary to section 270(1)(a) of the Criminal Code X3

Uttering threats to cause death contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Resisting arrest contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code

Mischief under $5,000 contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code

Both people were transported to the Elgin County OPP detachment to be held.

Three separate officers were assaulted in the course of the arrest and holding of the accused male in cells. No officers required medical attention as a result of the accused's violent behaviour.

Both parties attended a bail hearing in St. Thomas Criminal Court on the 30th of July 2017.

