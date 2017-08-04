THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Select a Viewing Option
Port Stanley, ON - On the 30th of July around 1:20 a.m. the Elgin County Ontario
Provincial Police (OPP) were called to Port Stanley for a disturbance between two
male parties.
While investigating this occurrence police came across two intoxicated individuals
in the area of William and Smith Street. Police arrested and charged Samantha LOZON
age 24 of Sombra, ON for:
A second person Dustin HICKS age 28 of St. Thomas Ontario was arrested and charged
for:
Both people were transported to the Elgin County OPP detachment to be held.
Three separate officers were assaulted in the course of the arrest and holding of
the accused male in cells. No officers required medical attention as a result of
the accused's violent behaviour.
Both parties attended a bail hearing in St. Thomas Criminal Court on the 30th of
July 2017.
