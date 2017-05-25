THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

If your wondering what's different in front of the Library, you might recall that there was a beautiful tall mature spruce tree that doubled as the official Port Stanley Christmas Tree. For many years during the holiday season this tree located in the front garden of the Festival Theatre was a symbol of Port Stanley's Christmas spirit and now because of disease, had to be removed.

The Port Stanley Festival Theatre commented that the memorial tree's original donor have been contacted and are happy to play a part in the future of this space along with the theatre. Tenants and staff of the theatre look forward to the new landscaping plan which is currently being developed by the theatre's Board of Directors. Stay tuned for more details this summer.