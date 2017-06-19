background0
News

News

by Frank and Nancy Prothero
Digging Up The Past
Bryce Jeffery, left, Project Manager and owner Dan Salhani
are seen here with the fire-blackened timbers of the former
Morgan and Wilson Fishery that burned in October, 1947.

You don't have to dig very deeply in this village to run into remnants of our past and Dan Salhani has living proof. On Thursday, heavy equipment began work on a new residential development on the harbour next to the former Wharf Restaurant which Dan has converted to an apartment building.

It only took a few scoops of the backhoe to unearth charred timbers and boards, all that remains of the former Morgan and Wilson Fishery that burned in October of 1947. It was one of the largest and most spectacular fires in the history of the village.

The site of the fish processing plant and ice house has remained vacant ever since. It was used as a parking lot for many years.

Bryce Jeffery, project manager for the development, held up a piece of the wood and noted that it still gave off the odour of smoke, seventy years after the fire. A good deal of soil has been moved already but Bryce and Dan are keeping a sharp eye for further artifacts as the work progresses.

Across the harbour, construction has been halted on a sewage construction project by the discovery of water contaminated with petroleum. Over the past hundred years there have been four gas stations within a hundred feet of the site. The gas storage tank for the Cities Service station was left in the ground when the LCBO was built and there were two or three pipelines that carried oil and gas to Dominion Gas and tank farms for various fuel companies, so the contamination should not come as a surprise.

In Port Stanley, progress goes on but never without a reminder of our vibrant past.


Last Updated: Saturday, 17 June 2017 09:06:50 AM EST

