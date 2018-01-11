DIEalogues Event Opens The Conversation On End Of Life

Starting the conversation about end of life care is important for all Canadians
to consider. Palliative care, sometimes referred to as hospice palliative care is
a type of care with the aim to relieve suffering, while improving quality of living
and dying.
Medical advances and the different timeframes of chronic diseases and aging, make
it difficult to predict when people will die. Patients who are aging or frail, or
those with serious illness', such as heart, lung, Alzheimer's, or Parkinson's disease
can live for many months or years and then die suddenly. Many people with serious
life-limiting illness are not aware of palliative care services, such as advance
care planning, pain and symptom management, psychosocial counselling or spiritual
support because they are not identified as 'dying,' or within their last months
or weeks of life. The palliative approach to care offers these services to patients
early in the course of a disease (ie soon after diagnosis) and throughout the person's
illness journey.
Basic principals of palliative care are to; lessen suffering, loneliness and feelings
of grief for those living with a chronic condition and life-limiting illness. The
palliative approach to care should be available in all settings of care (home, long
term care, hospitals, primary care settings, etc), including access to specialized
palliative care teams.
We are pleased to have the Oxford Elgin Palliative Care Outreach Team within Elgin
County. This specialized team includes, five local physicians with an interest in
palliative care, Nurse Practitioner, Care Coordinators, Palliative Pain and Symptom
Management, Hospice and Bereavement Volunteers, Spiritual Care Team, etc and meet
weekly to plan and support patients who are on the Outreach Team in Elgin County.
A free event highlighting this team along with many other supports related to hospice
palliative care will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in St Thomas on Tuesday,
January 23, 2018 from 6-9 pm. Pre-registration is necessary due to limited seating.
Please call or email Becky Ahrens to register 519-637-6408 or becky.ahrens@von.ca
http://www.speakupontario.ca/
www.chpca.net/week www.nationalframework.ca