DIEalogues Event Opens The Conversation On End Of Life

Starting the conversation about end of life care is important for all Canadians to consider. Palliative care, sometimes referred to as hospice palliative care is a type of care with the aim to relieve suffering, while improving quality of living and dying.

Medical advances and the different timeframes of chronic diseases and aging, make it difficult to predict when people will die. Patients who are aging or frail, or those with serious illness', such as heart, lung, Alzheimer's, or Parkinson's disease can live for many months or years and then die suddenly. Many people with serious life-limiting illness are not aware of palliative care services, such as advance care planning, pain and symptom management, psychosocial counselling or spiritual support because they are not identified as 'dying,' or within their last months or weeks of life. The palliative approach to care offers these services to patients early in the course of a disease (ie soon after diagnosis) and throughout the person's illness journey.

Basic principals of palliative care are to; lessen suffering, loneliness and feelings of grief for those living with a chronic condition and life-limiting illness. The palliative approach to care should be available in all settings of care (home, long term care, hospitals, primary care settings, etc), including access to specialized palliative care teams.

We are pleased to have the Oxford Elgin Palliative Care Outreach Team within Elgin County. This specialized team includes, five local physicians with an interest in palliative care, Nurse Practitioner, Care Coordinators, Palliative Pain and Symptom Management, Hospice and Bereavement Volunteers, Spiritual Care Team, etc and meet weekly to plan and support patients who are on the Outreach Team in Elgin County.

A free event highlighting this team along with many other supports related to hospice palliative care will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in St Thomas on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 from 6-9 pm. Pre-registration is necessary due to limited seating. Please call or email Becky Ahrens to register 519-637-6408 or becky.ahrens@von.ca

