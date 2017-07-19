THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

At the June 26th, 2017 Council meeting Lloyd Perrin gave his report on the Pumping
Station 52 component of the Waste Water Treatment project that was started on April
10th, 2017. During the dewatering operation, the contractor encountered contaminated
ground water causing the underground sewer component of the project to be halted.
This was necessary to address the treatment of the water being pumped from the ground
and amending the Permit To Take Water (PTTW) which the municipality previously received
from Ministry of Environment and Energy. The municipality's consultant, Stantec,
has been diligent with working with MOECC to address concerns and compiling the
necessary technical work and information required to support a new PTTW.
The municipality's contractor HIRA has struggled to react to finding a subcontractor
that is able to provide the necessary treatment equipment to address the situation.
As a result, Stantec has assisted and sourced private third party subcontractors
that are capable of treating the water from the dewatering operation prior to discharge
to the natural environment. Stantec has been able to source the contractor and receive
a work plan from one contractor to complete the work and has since shared that with
HIRA.
Lloyd Perrin also stated that given the time required to finalize the PTTW approvals
for the operation and getting the plant mobilized it is anticipated that the dewatering
operation would commence by July 21st, 2017. Depending on how long it takes to lower
the groundwater to a level that will facilitate the underground works, the underground
sewer should be installed by mid August with restoration in the area to happen immediately
after.
Financial considerations to mobilize and operate a portable plant to undertake the
treatment can not be priced as a definite lump sum cost for a number of reasons:
- The time it takes to install the underground piping that the dewatering operation
is being undertaken for is somewhat unknown.
- The pump rates to maintain the appropriate working conditions for the installation
of the trunk sewer is unknown.
- These pump rates will affect the level of treatment effort that is required to provide
the necessary water quality before discharging.
- There are a number of consumables such as clay and carbon that are necessary to
perform the treatment.
- The amount of consumables will be determined by pump rates and the levels of contamination
of the ground water.
The estimated cost for the mobilization and utilization of the treatment plant could
be as high as $230,000, while significant, is necessary to complete the project.
Staff would also confirm that there is sufficient monies contained within the contingency
allowance for the project to cover the costs.