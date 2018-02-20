Deficiencies In Strong Breeze Wind Project Renewable Energy Application

February 20, 2018 - Dutton Dunwich Municipal Consultation Report reveals numerous Deficiencies in the Strong Breeze Wind Project Renewable Energy Application (REA)

Missing reports, contradictory statements, and lack of consultation are just a few of the observations which the Municipality of Dutton Dunwich listed in the Strong Breeze Wind Power Project (Strong Breeze) Consultation Report they released to the public Feb. 14th.

Strong Breeze is a 57.5 MW wind turbine project, which has been proposed by Chicago-based Invenergy LLC, to be built in Dutton Dunwich, in the face of opposition by 84% of that rural community. With the support of the Provincial Government, up to 20 wind turbines, expected to be close to 600 feet tall, are being planned, also despite opposition by the Municipality of Dutton Dunwich, which declared itself in 2013, unwilling to host wind turbine projects.

"We were very pleased to read the Municipal Consultation Report released this week", stated Dutton Dunwich Opponents of Wind Turbines spokesperson, Jamie Littlejohn. "It highlights many of the issues in the Renewable Energy Application which we found to be problematic. In fact, of the 10 key mandatory reports in the REA, the Municipal Report found multiple deficiencies in every one of them."

The Strong Breeze REA, which was submitted to the MOECC by Invenergy at the end of November 2017, is currently in the first step of the application process, which is a review of the application by MOECC for completeness.