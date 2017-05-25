background0
Saturday, May 20, 2017 Light Rainshower
Port Stanley Beach Hotel Accommodation on Lake Erie's Beach
Port Stanley Foodland
BRENDA JOHNSTON RE/MAX Sales
Flowers by Rosita
The Bluffs Golf Club
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep
The Storehouse - Health Food and Eco Friendly Products

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Deer Ticks and Lyme Disease

News

Elgin St. Thomas Public Health
Deer Ticks and Lyme Disease

Friday, May 19, 2017 - Elgin St. Thomas Public Health would like you to keep an eye out for their new tick posters (and ticks themselves!) as you head outdoors to enjoy this warmer weather. The Health Unit's Tick Tips poster is being put up at various parks and trails throughout the county.

"Although Elgin County is not a risk area for Lyme disease" said Dr. Lock, Medical Officer of Health, "we do have deer ticks in the area and we want to make sure people are aware of how to protect themselves when they're outdoors."

Lyme disease is spread through the bite of an infected deer tick. Only deer ticks can spread the disease. Usually, the tick has to be attached for more than 24 hours for this to happen.

The Health Unit’s Tick Tips poster has information for avoiding tick bites, such as wearing long pants and sleeves, light-coloured clothing, and using an insect repellent with DEET. It tells you how to check for ticks after you've been outside, and what to do if you've found a tick on you. Knowing the type of tick you've found is important to understanding your risk of getting Lyme disease. The Health Unit can identify ticks that people have found on themselves.

"We want people outside and active this summer and want them safe while they're out enjoying nature."

For more information visit www.elginhealth.on.ca/Lyme.


Last Updated: Saturday, 20 May 2017 08:52:37 AM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

THURSDAY

May 25, 2017

Yellow Perch & Roast Beef Buffet for only $19.99.

Silent Auction
Bluffs Golf Club

For Tee Times

519-782-7447

12 Holes Opening May 20, 2017

Ryan's Cellar

combines an intimate and affordable wine making experience. With an extensive variety of wine kits to choose from, you will be sure to find the perfect wine for you. Call today!

519-317-7222

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Mackies

Open Daily

10:30 A.M. - 8 P.M.

Buying or Selling
Real Estate
in Port Stanley?

Follow Us

Saturday, May 20, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695