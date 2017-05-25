THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Friday, May 19, 2017 - Elgin St. Thomas Public Health would like you to keep an eye out for their new tick posters (and ticks themselves!) as you head outdoors to enjoy this warmer weather. The Health Unit's Tick Tips poster is being put up at various parks and trails throughout the county.

"Although Elgin County is not a risk area for Lyme disease" said Dr. Lock, Medical Officer of Health, "we do have deer ticks in the area and we want to make sure people are aware of how to protect themselves when they're outdoors."

Lyme disease is spread through the bite of an infected deer tick. Only deer ticks can spread the disease. Usually, the tick has to be attached for more than 24 hours for this to happen.

The Health Unit’s Tick Tips poster has information for avoiding tick bites, such as wearing long pants and sleeves, light-coloured clothing, and using an insect repellent with DEET. It tells you how to check for ticks after you've been outside, and what to do if you've found a tick on you. Knowing the type of tick you've found is important to understanding your risk of getting Lyme disease. The Health Unit can identify ticks that people have found on themselves.

"We want people outside and active this summer and want them safe while they're out enjoying nature."

For more information visit www.elginhealth.on.ca/Lyme.