background0
Tuesday, December 19, 2017 Mostly Cloudy

Port Stanley Home Hardware
Everything You Need for Home & Garden
Port Stanley Foodland
BRENDA CREEDEN RE/MAX Sales
Port Stanley Festival Theatre 2018 Season
Century 21 First Canadian Corp
Jeff Yurek, MPP
Dan Salhani Your Local Century 21 Network Agent

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News December 18th, 2017 Planning Application Public Meetings

News

by Doug Harvey

December 18th, 2017 Planning Application Public Meetings

Committee of Adjustment

1. 7:10 p.m. - COA 23-17 - Chabot, 45052 Talbot Line

The applicant has filed a consent application (E84/17) concurrently with the Elgin County Land Division Committee for a lot addition.

The applicant has submitted the subject application to bring the the deficient setbacks for the residential dwelling and frame building that are located on the retained lot into conformity with the Zoning By-law.

Requested Variances:
(1) To recognize the location of the existing residential dwelling 11.81 meters from the front lot line, whereas Subsection 8.2.1.7.1 of the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By law No.1998, as amended requires a front yard setback of 65 feet / 19.81 meters.
(2) To recognize the location of the existing frame building 2.84 meters from the easterly side lot line, whereas Subsection 8.2.1.7.2 of the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By law No. 1998, as amended requires a side yard setback of 15 feet / 4.57 meters.

At this public meeting there was a written submission from Catfish Creek Conservation stating that there were no concerns with this application, and no one from the public had any concerns for this proposed By-law amendment. A vote was taken and the Requested Variance was granted.

Zoning By-law Amendment

1. 7:20 p.m. - ZBA - Kostyria, 45055 Truman Line

The subject lands, which are located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Truman Line and Yarmouth Centre Road, have approximately 600 metres of frontage on Truman Line and are approximately 27.2 hectares (67 acres) in lot area. Municipally known as 45055 Truman Line, they may be legally described as being Part of Lot 13, Concession 12, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin.

The applicant is proposing a temporary zoning by-law for a period of 20 years to allow the existing house to remain on the property as a "Garden Suite". The applicant is proposing to construct a new house on the subject lands and use the existing home as the garden suite for family members. The applicants have stated that they will remove the existing house from the property when it is no longer required.

At this public meeting there were no written submissions received or anyone from the public that had any concerns for this proposed By-law amendment. A decision regarding this Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting of Council.

Last Updated: Tuesday, 19 December 2017 08:07:05 AM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

GIVE THE GIFT OF #HEALTH

Get a 4 month gift certificate for your loved ones for only $140.00 Tax included. Call 519-719-7849 to arrange.

Follow Us

Tuesday, December 19, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695