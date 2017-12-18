December 18th, 2017 Planning Application Public Meetings

Committee of Adjustment

1. 7:10 p.m. - COA 23-17 - Chabot, 45052 Talbot Line

The applicant has filed a consent application (E84/17) concurrently with the Elgin County Land Division Committee for a lot addition.

The applicant has submitted the subject application to bring the the deficient setbacks for the residential dwelling and frame building that are located on the retained lot into conformity with the Zoning By-law.

Requested Variances:

(1) To recognize the location of the existing residential dwelling 11.81 meters from the front lot line, whereas Subsection 8.2.1.7.1 of the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By law No.1998, as amended requires a front yard setback of 65 feet / 19.81 meters.

(2) To recognize the location of the existing frame building 2.84 meters from the easterly side lot line, whereas Subsection 8.2.1.7.2 of the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By law No. 1998, as amended requires a side yard setback of 15 feet / 4.57 meters.



At this public meeting there was a written submission from Catfish Creek Conservation stating that there were no concerns with this application, and no one from the public had any concerns for this proposed By-law amendment. A vote was taken and the Requested Variance was granted.