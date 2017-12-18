December 18th, 2017 Planning Application Public Meetings

Committee of Adjustment
1. 7:10 p.m. - COA 23-17 - Chabot, 45052 Talbot Line
The applicant has filed a consent application (E84/17) concurrently with the Elgin
County Land Division Committee for a lot addition.
The applicant has submitted the subject application to bring the the deficient setbacks
for the residential dwelling and frame building that are located on the retained
lot into conformity with the Zoning By-law.
Requested Variances:
(1) To recognize the location of the existing residential dwelling 11.81 meters from the
front lot line, whereas Subsection 8.2.1.7.1 of the Township of Yarmouth Zoning
By law No.1998, as amended requires a front yard setback of 65 feet / 19.81 meters.
(2) To recognize the location of the existing frame building 2.84 meters from the
easterly side lot line, whereas Subsection 8.2.1.7.2 of the Township of Yarmouth
Zoning By law No. 1998, as amended requires a side yard setback of 15 feet / 4.57
meters.
At this public meeting there was a written submission from Catfish Creek Conservation
stating that there were no concerns with this application, and no one from the public
had any concerns for this proposed By-law amendment. A vote was taken and the Requested
Variance was granted.
Zoning By-law Amendment
1. 7:20 p.m. - ZBA - Kostyria, 45055 Truman Line
The subject lands, which are located at the southeast corner of the intersection
of Truman Line and Yarmouth Centre Road, have approximately 600 metres of frontage
on Truman Line and are approximately 27.2 hectares (67 acres) in lot area. Municipally
known as 45055 Truman Line, they may be legally described as being Part of Lot 13,
Concession 12, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin.
The applicant is proposing a temporary zoning by-law for a period of 20 years to
allow the existing house to remain on the property as a "Garden Suite". The applicant
is proposing to construct a new house on the subject lands and use the existing
home as the garden suite for family members. The applicants have stated that they
will remove the existing house from the property when it is no longer required.
At this public meeting there were no written submissions received or anyone from
the public that had any concerns for this proposed By-law amendment. A decision
regarding this Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting
of Council.