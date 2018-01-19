THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

background0
Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Day of Action in support of #TimHortons Workers

News

Ontario Federation of Labour
Day of Action in support of TimHortons Workers

Toronto, Jan. 19, 2018 - Friday, January 19, 2018 is the National Day of Action in Support of Tim Hortons Workers.

Following widespread revelations that Tim Hortons workers were losing paid breaks and benefits in response to Ontario’s increase to the minimum wage, the labour movement, community organizations, and the broader public mobilized to protest the rollbacks.

Rallies are being held at more than 40 Tim Hortons locations from Nova Scotia to Vancouver to tell RBI Inc., the parent company of Tim Hortons, that it must take action to guarantee fair work to its employees.

The National Day of Action in support of Tim Hortons workers is organized by the Ontario Federation of Labour, which represents 54 unions across Ontario, the Canadian Labour Congress representing unions across Canada, and the Fight for $15 and Fairness, a community, faith, student, and labour-based network that launched the fight for a $15 minimum wage and other improvements in employment law.

Date: Friday, January 19, 2018 Location: Various. For a list of locations click here.
Time: Various times between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. For more information click here.

OFL President Chris Buckley will speak at the following locations throughout the day:

Toronto
8:00 - 9:00 AM
Southwest corner of Dundas & University, 438 University Ave, Toronto, ON M5G 2K8
Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1792793777399762/

8:30 AM
University & Edward (481 University Ave)

Mississauga
12:00 PM
Tim Horton's at 6767 Airport Rd (Airport Road, south of Derry, by the International Centre)

The OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For more information, visit www.ofl.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

The Fight for $15 & Fairness is a campaign supported by community, labour, student, and faith groups across Ontario. For more information, visit 15andfairness.org or follow @fairwagesnow.

The CLC is the largest labour organization in Canada, bringing together dozens of national and international unions, provincial and territorial federations of labour and community-based labour councils to represent 3.3 million workers.


Last Updated: Friday, 19 January 2018 08:03:07 AM EST

Friday, January 19, 2018

