David Marr is 2018 Warden of Elgin County

Central Elgin – David Marr was acclaimed Warden of Elgin County at a session of Elgin County Council held on December 12, 2017.

Marr, the Mayor of Central Elgin, was unopposed in his bid for the one-year position. He had declared his intention to seek the office at the September 12, 2017 County Council meeting.

Marr has over 20 years of municipal council experience. He spent 6 years on Port Stanley Council and has subsequently served 14 years on Central Elgin Council. He first served on County Council from 1995-97 and was appointed again to serve during former Mayor Sylvia Hofhuis's absence. He returned to Council in 2010 after being elected Deputy Mayor of Central Elgin and then again in 2014 when he was elected Mayor. He previously held the office of Elgin County Warden in 2014.

In 2017 Marr served on the Elgin St. Thomas Public Health Committee, The Greenlane Community Trust, and the Social/Entertainment Committee. Between 2010 and 2012 he was part of the committee to bring an Official Plan to Elgin County. Warden Marr has a background in farming and over 34 years' experience in the tax business. He is a Port Stanley native and has been married to wife Sandy for 42 years.

Warden Marr praised outgoing Warden Grant Jones for "continuing the tradition of strong leadership," and thanked him for his "hard work and devotion to the office."

"Over the past term the team at Elgin has proven its ability to steer the County through challenging times with a steady hand," said Marr. "As a result we are uniquely positioned to tackle upcoming challenges head on, to take advantage of future opportunities, and to show the world that we are Progressive by Nature."

Marr identified the reconstruction of the new Terrace Lodge, the need for a new POA Court facility, and the development of a regional economic development strategy as priorities for 2018. He also noted that changes to the Ontario Municipal Act, Elections Act, the Employment Standards Act, and changes to Elgin St. Thomas Public Health will also be top of mind in the coming year.