THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Putting the "Treat" in Treatment: Kids at Children's Hospital, London Health Sciences Centre to Benefit from Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day

London, ON (August 10, 2017) - Today, Dairy Queen Canada invites Canadians across the country to help put the "treat" in treatment and join in Miracle Treat Day. As part of the 15th annual national fundraising event, participating Dairy Queen stores across Southwestern Ontario and parts of Northern Ontario are committing net proceeds from sales of all Blizzard Treats to support Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre, one of 14 children's hospitals across Canada supported by Children's Miracle Network (CMN).

The funds raised on Miracle Treat Day will help support top priority needs, such as specialized paediatric medical equipment and family-centred care at Children's Hospital for kids like Hunter from Thunder Bay, Ont. At the age of two, Hunter was diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening blood disease – Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). Life-saving medical care and patient equipment at Children's Hospital helped him grow strong and he was able to go home after nine weeks in hospital, three of which were in intensive care. Today, Hunter is a happy, healthy five-year-old thanks to the care he received. Hunter is asking everyone to buy lots and lots and LOTS of Blizzards to help make miracles happen!

Buying a sweet treat on Miracle Treat Day supports exemplary health care for thousands of kids in our region. Serving a population of 2.3 million, with over 400,000 children, Children's Hospital provides inpatient and outpatient services to children in Southwestern Ontario and parts of Northern Ontario from birth through to age 18. Community support ensures kids and their families have state-of-the-art technology, specialized equipment and life-enhancing programs and services to enhance their health care journeys.

"Miracle Treat Day is one of the most exciting days of the year. We will have patient ambassadors serving up Blizzards across the region, along with some locations that have special activities planned, such as visits from princesses and firefighters. This really is a community initiative, and we are excited to see the community getting involved again this year to truly make a difference," says Scott Fortnum, President and CEO, Children's Health Foundation. "Thank you to Dairy Queen, its franchise operators, employees and customers for your generous support on Miracle Treat Day."

Since the partnership between Dairy Queen and Children's Miracle Network began in 1984, Dairy Queen has become a top contributor with $125 million raised to-date in support of sick and injured children across North America.

Customers can visit their local Dairy Queen on Miracle Treat Day – August 10 – and purchase any size Blizzard or make a donation at the till to help make miracles happen for our region's kids.

For more information about Miracle Treat Day, visit MiracleTreatDay.ca or follow along on social media with #MiracleTreatDay.

About Dairy Queen Canada

Dairy Queen Canada Inc. (DQC) is a wholly owned entity of International Dairy Queen. DQC is part of the Berkshire Hathaway family, a company controlled by Warren Buffet. In Canada, DQC develops, licenses and services a system of more than 615 Dairy Queen® locations, most of which offer Orange Julius® beverages, in addition to over 40 Orange Julius® stores. Dairy Queen® locations feature signature products such as Blizzard® Treats, DQ® Cakes, Orange Julius® Premium Fruit Smoothies and Julius® Originals, along with soft serve, blended beverages, burgers, chicken in addition to hot desserts, sandwiches and snacks.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals, 14 of which are in Canada. These hospitals, in turn, use the money where it's needed the most. When a donation is given, it stays in the community, ensuring that every dollar is helping local kids. Established in 1983, Children's Miracle Network raises funds to support critical research, education, purchase life-saving equipment, and ensure excellence in care, all in support of our mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Learn more at ChildrensMiracleNetwork.ca.

About Children's Health Foundation

Children's Health Foundation is dedicated to raising and granting funds to support Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre, Thames Valley Children's Centre and Children's Health Research Institute. Since 1922, funds raised have helped deliver exceptional care and support for children and their families by providing specialized paediatric care, equipment, education programs, therapy, rehabilitation services and research.