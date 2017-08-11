THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Putting the "Treat" in Treatment: Kids at Children's Hospital, London Health Sciences
Centre to Benefit from Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day
London, ON (August 10, 2017) - Today, Dairy Queen Canada invites Canadians across
the country to help put the "treat" in treatment and join in Miracle Treat Day.
As part of the 15th annual national fundraising event, participating Dairy Queen
stores across Southwestern Ontario and parts of Northern Ontario are committing
net proceeds from sales of all Blizzard Treats to support Children's Hospital at
London Health Sciences Centre, one of 14 children's hospitals across Canada supported
by Children's Miracle Network (CMN).
The funds raised on Miracle Treat Day will help support top priority needs, such
as specialized paediatric medical equipment and family-centred care at Children's
Hospital for kids like Hunter from Thunder Bay, Ont. At the age of two, Hunter was
diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening blood disease – Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis
(HLH). Life-saving medical care and patient equipment at Children's Hospital helped
him grow strong and he was able to go home after nine weeks in hospital, three of
which were in intensive care. Today, Hunter is a happy, healthy five-year-old thanks
to the care he received. Hunter is asking everyone to buy lots and lots and LOTS
of Blizzards to help make miracles happen!
Buying a sweet treat on Miracle Treat Day supports exemplary health care for thousands
of kids in our region. Serving a population of 2.3 million, with over 400,000 children,
Children's Hospital provides inpatient and outpatient services to children in Southwestern
Ontario and parts of Northern Ontario from birth through to age 18. Community support
ensures kids and their families have state-of-the-art technology, specialized equipment
and life-enhancing programs and services to enhance their health care journeys.
"Miracle Treat Day is one of the most exciting days of the year. We will have patient
ambassadors serving up Blizzards across the region, along with some locations that
have special activities planned, such as visits from princesses and firefighters.
This really is a community initiative, and we are excited to see the community getting
involved again this year to truly make a difference," says Scott Fortnum, President
and CEO, Children's Health Foundation. "Thank you to Dairy Queen, its franchise
operators, employees and customers for your generous support on Miracle Treat Day."
Since the partnership between Dairy Queen and Children's Miracle Network began in
1984, Dairy Queen has become a top contributor with $125 million raised to-date
in support of sick and injured children across North America.
Customers can visit their local Dairy Queen on Miracle Treat Day – August 10 – and
purchase any size Blizzard or make a donation at the till to help make miracles
happen for our region's kids.
For more information about Miracle Treat Day, visit MiracleTreatDay.ca or follow along
on social media with #MiracleTreatDay.
About Dairy Queen Canada
Dairy Queen Canada Inc. (DQC) is a wholly owned entity of International Dairy Queen.
DQC is part of the Berkshire Hathaway family, a company controlled by Warren Buffet.
In Canada, DQC develops, licenses and services a system of more than 615 Dairy Queen®
locations, most of which offer Orange Julius® beverages, in addition to over 40
Orange Julius® stores. Dairy Queen® locations feature signature products such as
Blizzard® Treats, DQ® Cakes, Orange Julius® Premium Fruit Smoothies and Julius®
Originals, along with soft serve, blended beverages, burgers, chicken in addition
to hot desserts, sandwiches and snacks.
About Children's Miracle Network
Children's Miracle Network® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals, 14 of which
are in Canada. These hospitals, in turn, use the money where it's needed the most.
When a donation is given, it stays in the community, ensuring that every dollar
is helping local kids. Established in 1983, Children's Miracle Network raises funds
to support critical research, education, purchase life-saving equipment, and ensure
excellence in care, all in support of our mission to save and improve the lives
of as many children as possible. Learn more at ChildrensMiracleNetwork.ca.
About Children's Health Foundation
Children's Health Foundation is dedicated to raising and granting funds to support
Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre, Thames Valley Children's Centre
and Children's Health Research Institute. Since 1922, funds raised have helped deliver
exceptional care and support for children and their families by providing specialized
paediatric care, equipment, education programs, therapy, rehabilitation services
and research.