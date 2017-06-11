PwC MS Bike Tour Cycle 150km for Canada's 150th

In Canada's 150th year, what better way to celebrate than to ride 150 kilometers to raise awareness about Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a truly Canadian disease.

In 2013, the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation published a study called The MS Atlas, which ranked Canada as the country most affected by MS, with 291 cases per 100,000 people.

The MS Society's PwC MS Bike – Grand Bend to London is a fun and engaging way to raise money, awareness, and support for Canadians living with MS.

"I hadn't realized it was such a Canadian disease, and I didn't know how impactful it was," says Anne Thibert, the team captain of C.T. Soil's Mighty Celtic Warriors. "I now know a lot of people who have it, and I've also seen the positivity that the ride has given to a lot of people in various different ways."

Riders join the annual PwC MS Bike for so many reasons, from riding for a friend or family member living with MS, to just getting out to exercise and socialize in the summer sun.

"I'm looking forward to the camaraderie of the ride, but that's what attracts me to it every year," says Stephen Anderson, co-captain of Team Anderson Craft Ales. "This is such a fun, casual ride that is so well supported."

Anderson, who has MS, joined the ride back in 2012 to increase his activity level, and found a positive, fun and supportive environment.

"Even from my first year when I rode by myself, and because I have a jersey that says I ride because I have MS people rode up and would ride with me and tell me their life story and I thought that it was kind of inspirational," says Anderson.

Paul Fraser, member of Team Bike for Mike, that just won the 10 Days To Fundraise challenge, has no personal connection to the disease, but sees the PwC MS Bike as a personal fitness challenge that benefits more than himself.

"What I like most about this event is that it's a win-win for me," says Fraser. "It gives me something to work for and keep me active, and at the same time it raises money for such a worthy, Canadian cause."

This year's PwC MS Bike – Grand Bend to London kicks off on July 29 at 7:30 A.M. at the Grand Bend Motorplex. To join the 1500 other cyclists riding 150 kilometers for Canada's 150th visit the MS Society's website at www.msbikes.ca.