On Saturday afternoon, July 8, 2017, if you just happened to be at Port Stanley's
Main Beach, you would have witnessed something quite different from what you would
normally see at the beach, and it was called CrossFit Elgin Beach Brawl 2017.
This sporting event was put on by CrossFit Elgin, out of St.Thomas, and they are
in the CrossFit Fitness business. Why this sport has become so popular drawing both
men, and women, is quite clear, the reason being it seems, is all about having focus
on broader general physical goals in a supportive, and entertaining atmosphere. At
todays event teams of 3 (must have at least one Male or Female in each team) compete
in either the Elite, Masters (40+) or Recreational divisions trying to complete
a minimum of 4 WOD's (workout of the day) to determine the overall fittest Summer
Challenge teams! The event was open to individuals of all ability levels and had
over $1500 in cash and prizes!The main theme for this event was to have fun working
out at the beach, competing in an event that tests your limits while being rooted
on by a cheering crowd.
Background on CrossFit
CrossFit delivers a fitness that is, by design, broad, general and inclusive. CrossFit
Elgin specialty is not specializing. We combine elements of gymnastics, Olympic
weightlifting and resistance training with non-traditional tools such as rope climbs,
tire flips and fire hose drills. The programs focuses on three key elements: variety,
high intensity and functional movements.
. Variety ensures that you are always challenged both physically and mentally. Workouts
are never boring! The variety keeps your body guessing each time.
. Intensity is added once you have a solid foundation and understanding of the movements.
It magnifies your workout and brings on a new challenge every time.
. Functional movements resemble those found in nature and the fitness then transfers
to your daily routine. CrossFit helps you do what you do better, whether it’s picking
up a laundry basket, fighting fires or excelling in a sport.
The CrossFit program is designed for universal scalability making it the perfect
application for any committed individual regardless of their experience or athletic
background. The needs of Olympic athletes and our grandparents differ by degree
not kind. We scale load and intensity; not programs. Whether you’re a beginner,
a first responder or an elite athlete – we will work with you every step of the
way.
What is a WOD
When you walk into the CrossFit Elgin box, you’ll hear the word WOD quite often.
WOD stands for workout of the day.
The WOD is different everyday and written on the whiteboard. We will also write
the number of reps or rounds that need to be completed. For example, the WOD may
include 400m Run, 5 pull ups, 10 box jumps, 15 sit ups and 20 squats. Then repeat
as many rounds a possible within 20 minutes.
That’s just one example. There is a never-ending amount of different variations
and workouts that you may be asked to complete. Some days you may focus more on
endurance, others on strength – but rest assured every facet of fitness will be
covered.
Types of Workouts
At CrossFit Elgin, we combine many methods of training in order to enhance your
overall physical ability. Our workouts are comprised of constantly varied movements
including pushing, squatting, pulling, running, rowing, and lifting. Each workout
is scalable to your current fitness level – but we will push you to consistently
increase your load and intensity in order to achieve the best results.
Our ultimate goal for all our CrossFitters is to enhance all ten general physical
skills as much as possible:
. Strength
. Stamina
. Cardio Endurance
. Flexibility
. Power
. Speed
. Coordination
. Agility
. Balance
. Accuracy