On Saturday afternoon, July 8, 2017, if you just happened to be at Port Stanley's Main Beach, you would have witnessed something quite different from what you would normally see at the beach, and it was called CrossFit Elgin Beach Brawl 2017.

This sporting event was put on by CrossFit Elgin, out of St.Thomas, and they are in the CrossFit Fitness business. Why this sport has become so popular drawing both men, and women, is quite clear, the reason being it seems, is all about having focus on broader general physical goals in a supportive, and entertaining atmosphere. At todays event teams of 3 (must have at least one Male or Female in each team) compete in either the Elite, Masters (40+) or Recreational divisions trying to complete a minimum of 4 WOD's (workout of the day) to determine the overall fittest Summer Challenge teams! The event was open to individuals of all ability levels and had over $1500 in cash and prizes!The main theme for this event was to have fun working out at the beach, competing in an event that tests your limits while being rooted on by a cheering crowd.

Background on CrossFit

CrossFit delivers a fitness that is, by design, broad, general and inclusive. CrossFit Elgin specialty is not specializing. We combine elements of gymnastics, Olympic weightlifting and resistance training with non-traditional tools such as rope climbs, tire flips and fire hose drills. The programs focuses on three key elements: variety, high intensity and functional movements.

. Variety ensures that you are always challenged both physically and mentally. Workouts are never boring! The variety keeps your body guessing each time.

. Intensity is added once you have a solid foundation and understanding of the movements. It magnifies your workout and brings on a new challenge every time.

. Functional movements resemble those found in nature and the fitness then transfers to your daily routine. CrossFit helps you do what you do better, whether it’s picking up a laundry basket, fighting fires or excelling in a sport.

The CrossFit program is designed for universal scalability making it the perfect application for any committed individual regardless of their experience or athletic background. The needs of Olympic athletes and our grandparents differ by degree not kind. We scale load and intensity; not programs. Whether you’re a beginner, a first responder or an elite athlete – we will work with you every step of the way.

What is a WOD

When you walk into the CrossFit Elgin box, you’ll hear the word WOD quite often. WOD stands for workout of the day.

The WOD is different everyday and written on the whiteboard. We will also write the number of reps or rounds that need to be completed. For example, the WOD may include 400m Run, 5 pull ups, 10 box jumps, 15 sit ups and 20 squats. Then repeat as many rounds a possible within 20 minutes.

That’s just one example. There is a never-ending amount of different variations and workouts that you may be asked to complete. Some days you may focus more on endurance, others on strength – but rest assured every facet of fitness will be covered.

Types of Workouts

At CrossFit Elgin, we combine many methods of training in order to enhance your overall physical ability. Our workouts are comprised of constantly varied movements including pushing, squatting, pulling, running, rowing, and lifting. Each workout is scalable to your current fitness level – but we will push you to consistently increase your load and intensity in order to achieve the best results.

Our ultimate goal for all our CrossFitters is to enhance all ten general physical skills as much as possible:

. Strength

. Stamina

. Cardio Endurance

. Flexibility

. Power

. Speed

. Coordination

. Agility

. Balance

. Accuracy

