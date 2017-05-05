This Mother's Day

background0
Friday, May 05, 2017
Rainfall Warning Port Stanley
Creeks and Streams Running High

News

Jennifer Dow, Water Conservation Supervisor, Kettle Creek Conservation Authority
Creeks and Streams Running High

Creeks and Streams Running High in Response to May Showers.

St. Thomas - Kettle Creek Conservation Authority is issuing a Watershed Conditions Statement-Flood Outlook for residents of the Kettle Creek watershed. The main concerns at this time are elevated creek levels and the potential for a high water event on Thursday and Friday.

"Creeks and streams are higher than normal due to the 35 mm of rain that fell earlier this week. With the forecasted rain and the potential for intense, localized thunderstorm activity, we could see some flooding in low lying areas. The water is cold and flows can be unpredictable during thunderstorm events," says Jennifer Dow water conservation supervisor for Kettle Creek Conservation Authority. "Keep an eye on local weather conditions and take appropriate measures to stay safe."

According to Environment Canada, total rainfall amounts may reach 40-70 mm in some locales before the rain tapers to showers on the weekend. The additional rainfall, should it materialize, on already saturated ground will elevate water levels further.

The public is encouraged to exercise caution near ditches, streams, creeks and reservoirs as the combination of slippery banks and fast flowing water is very dangerous. Parents in particular are urged to keep their children away from waterways and flood prone areas during times of high flow.

The Watershed Conditions Statement-Flood Outlook will remain in effect until Saturday May 6, 2017. KCCA will be closely monitoring local conditions and will provide any updates warranted.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority issues three levels of messages:

  • Watershed Conditions Statement: a general notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:
    • Watershed Conditions Statement - Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers, canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected
    • Watershed Conditions Statement - Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding or erosion.
  • Flood Watch: Flooding is possible in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should prepare.
  • Flood Warning: Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations.
Last Updated: Thursday, 04 May 2017 09:38:04 AM EST

