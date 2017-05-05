This Mother's Day

Creeks and Streams Running High in Response to May Showers.

St. Thomas - Kettle Creek Conservation Authority is issuing a Watershed Conditions Statement-Flood Outlook for residents of the Kettle Creek watershed. The main concerns at this time are elevated creek levels and the potential for a high water event on Thursday and Friday.

"Creeks and streams are higher than normal due to the 35 mm of rain that fell earlier this week. With the forecasted rain and the potential for intense, localized thunderstorm activity, we could see some flooding in low lying areas. The water is cold and flows can be unpredictable during thunderstorm events," says Jennifer Dow water conservation supervisor for Kettle Creek Conservation Authority. "Keep an eye on local weather conditions and take appropriate measures to stay safe."

According to Environment Canada, total rainfall amounts may reach 40-70 mm in some locales before the rain tapers to showers on the weekend. The additional rainfall, should it materialize, on already saturated ground will elevate water levels further.

The public is encouraged to exercise caution near ditches, streams, creeks and reservoirs as the combination of slippery banks and fast flowing water is very dangerous. Parents in particular are urged to keep their children away from waterways and flood prone areas during times of high flow.

The Watershed Conditions Statement-Flood Outlook will remain in effect until Saturday May 6, 2017. KCCA will be closely monitoring local conditions and will provide any updates warranted.

