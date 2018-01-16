THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

January 16th, 2018 - It’s a little early to think about filing your tax return but fraudsters are already starting to surface with the Canada Revenue Agency Scam. Even though this scam has been around for a few years, innocent victims continue to be cheated out of their hard earned cash. According to data released by the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, the numbers are declining however STPS would like to see ZERO VICTIMS and NO MONEY LOST.

Be on alert for calls, emails or texts from fraudsters claiming to be from Canada Revenue Agency. Don’t believe their claims that you owe money and don’t believe their threats. No one will come and arrest you for unpaid taxes if you don’t immediately send a money transfer, prepaid credit cards or Itunes cards. These scammers are known to be aggressive, JUST HANG UP!

You can report this scam and any other type of scam to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

If you lave lost or had your Social Insurance Number stolen, contact Service Canada 1-800-206-7218.

For more information visit www.canada.ca

Even in Port Stanley Scams of this type occur on a frequent basis, here are two messages that were recorded on a Port Stanley News telephone answering machine. Scam CRA Audio

Contact Numbers