Wednesday, February 14, 2018

County Budget Delivers Affordable Tax Rate With Service Enhancements

News

Jim Bundschuh, Director of Financial Services, Elgin County
County Budget Delivers Affordable Tax Rate With Service Enhancements

Central Elgin - At its February 13, 2018 meeting, Elgin County Council approved a $64,217,739 operating budget, with a 2.1 per cent increase in County taxes on an average property representing a 0.5% increase on the average home or approximately $7. This is 2% lower than previously anticipated.

Council remains committed to achieving affordable taxes while maintaining and expanding high quality services for residents. The County has been able to do this, despite significant revenue losses of approximately $6 million in OMPF and Ford property tax, through the use of reserves, grant funding, and measured tax increments over ten years.

In 2018, Council will continue to implement several initiatives committed to in previous budget cycles including the reconstruction of Terrace Lodge, timely maintenance of existing road infrastructure, a $3.5 million grant to the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital, and investment in small business through a Community Improvement Plan (CIP).

“Council is committed to the completion of infrastructure projects that will enhance the quality of life for residents of all ages,” said Elgin County Warden David Marr. “We are also committed to providing these enhancements in a way that requires minimal incremental tax increases.”

Highlights of Council’s commitment to improving the prosperity and quality of life in the community over the next ten years include:

  • $35 million for the rebuild of Terrace Lodge and capital maintenance projects for Elgin Manor and Bobier Villa of $8.0 million over the next ten years.
  • $2.5 million granted to the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital through 2018 with a further $1.0 million in contributions planned for a total of $3.5 million by 2022.
  • $1 million in CIP funding to improve streetscapes and improve the economic outlook for the County’s businesses will be enhanced with an additional $80,000 annually by reallocating the additional revenue from the elimination of the vacancy rebate/reduction.
  • $0.5 million in funding to attract government and private sector support for high speed internet (SWIFT).
  • Ensuring that businesses in the east and the west are properly supported by funding the Elgin Business Resource Centre with $190,000 annually
  • The county roads will receive $10 million in 2018 capital budget funding, with a further $109 million for the next nine years focused on timely investments in existing infrastructure to ensure the lowest possible lifecycle costs. This includes the rehabilitation of Wonderland Road and Vienna Line.
  • Purchase of $3.6 million of books for libraries over the next ten years.

Last Updated: Tuesday, 13 February 2018 18:53:59 PM EST

