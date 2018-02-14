County Budget Delivers Affordable Tax Rate With Service Enhancements

Central Elgin - At its February 13, 2018 meeting, Elgin County Council approved a $64,217,739 operating budget, with a 2.1 per cent increase in County taxes on an average property representing a 0.5% increase on the average home or approximately $7. This is 2% lower than previously anticipated.

Council remains committed to achieving affordable taxes while maintaining and expanding high quality services for residents. The County has been able to do this, despite significant revenue losses of approximately $6 million in OMPF and Ford property tax, through the use of reserves, grant funding, and measured tax increments over ten years.

In 2018, Council will continue to implement several initiatives committed to in previous budget cycles including the reconstruction of Terrace Lodge, timely maintenance of existing road infrastructure, a $3.5 million grant to the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital, and investment in small business through a Community Improvement Plan (CIP).

“Council is committed to the completion of infrastructure projects that will enhance the quality of life for residents of all ages,” said Elgin County Warden David Marr. “We are also committed to providing these enhancements in a way that requires minimal incremental tax increases.”

Highlights of Council’s commitment to improving the prosperity and quality of life in the community over the next ten years include: