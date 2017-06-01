After four years of planning and fundraising, construction of the St. Thomas Elevated Park has begun. Here are the highlights.

The first task is to remove the small bridge at King Street, build a pedestrian plaza at the corner of King and Centre Streets, and build a 240 foot wheel chair accessible ramp up to the rail bed.

With the heavy excavating completed on the Eastern Approach, members of the St. Thomas District Horticultural Society move in to prepare landscaping of key areas using a theme of a Stumpery Garden, a mix of naturalized elements in an industrial setting.

Engineering work on the railings and deck sections has been completed by Gray and Fick Consulting Structural Engineers.

Mike Newton and Nate Fehrman of Michael + Clark Construction have joined on board as our Construction Managers. They are coordinating all phases of the park construction.

A consulting landscaping team of Tom Intven, Canadale Nurseries, Ron Koudys, of Ron Koudys Landscape Architects and Kees Gover, of LiveRoof Ontario have come on board to finalize the planning and execution of the plantings on the bridge itself.

Scott McKay has begun work on the first of his two metal sculptures, Fear Not the Wind, which he expects to install on the Elevated Park by June 14.

Our opening day is still set for Sunday, Aug. 27. The aim is to have the Eastern Approach completed and as much of the bridge park as possible, depending on construction scheduling and fundraising.

