After four years of planning and fundraising, construction of the St. Thomas Elevated
Park has begun. Here are the highlights.
Speaking of fundraising, now is a perfect time to make your donation to this exciting
project. Visit our website
www.elevatedpark.ca for links to donation information or donate online by
credit card at this
link.
All donations are fully tax deductible through our fundraising partner the Elgin
St. Thomas Community Foundation.
