Concerns about Wind Turbine Noise

Dutton Dunwich, May 31, 2017 - Incident reports released under Freedom of Information show that the Ontario government is unable or unwilling to answer noise complaints from residents living near wind turbines.

DDOWT has written to the Ontario Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, demanding that he halt all approvals to new wind power projects in light of recently released information.

Documents obtained by Wind Concerns Ontario under Freedom of Information shows that thousands of noise complaints were filed with the government about wind farms from 2006 onward, yet the government passed the Green Energy Act anyway, while failing to respond effectively to reports of excessive noise and vibration.

Hundreds of people in Dutton Dunwich will be exposed to noise emissions from the Strong Breezes power project if it is approved, in spite of the fact 84% of residents surveyed do not support the project. The Wind Concerns documents show that there has been little or no resolution of problems reported with wind power project noise, and the government has failed to protect health.

"Noise emissions, both audible and inaudible low frequency noise, have been a concern of many of our citizens. This recent news that there are thousands of noise complaints, most of which were not dealt with adequately by the MOECC, justifies our concerns." says Dave Congdon, spokesperson for the citizen group Dutton Dunwich Opponents of Wind Turbines (DDOWT).

"We expect that at a minimum, more than 450 people in Dutton Dunwich, including young children and seniors, will be exposed to the noise produced by these industrial power-generating machines, and who may experience disturbed sleep and other symptoms. This is totally unacceptable."

"Dutton Dunwich is near Chatham-Kent, where citizens have been forced to live near hundreds of wind turbines. We have heard from many of our neighbours there," says Jamie Littlejohn, a Dutton Dunwich farmer and DDOWT spokesperson. They confirm that when they phone in noise complaints to the MOECC spills line, they get very little, if any, assistance. This recent evidence that the government is not fulfilling its mandate to help citizens who are suffering, is a clear indication that the wind contracts must be cancelled."

Dutton/Dunwich Opponents of Wind Turbines or DDOWT - pronounced "doubt", is a group of concerned members of the Dutton/Dunwich community, and supportive partners, who have been working together since 2012 to oppose the development of Industrial Wind Turbine (IWT) projects in our community.