This Mother's Day

Government of Canada Announces Call for Proposals for Community-Based Projects Supporting Seniors

May 11, 2017 (St. Thomas, ON) - Karen Vecchio, Member of Parliament for Elgin-Middlesex-London, and Official Opposition Critic for Families, Children and Social Development, announced today that the Government has opened up the application process for community-based projects supporting seniors through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) 2017-2018.

Seniors make significant and valuable contributions to their families, communities and society. That is why the Government of Canada remains committed to empowering all Canadians, including seniors, to contribute to and share in the prosperity of the country. Programs like the NHSP not only encourage seniors to stay involved in their community, but also enhance their health and well-being and enable them to stay active and share their knowledge, skills and experience with other seniors.

"The NHSP supports projects led or inspired by seniors who make a difference in the lives of others and in their communities," said Vecchio. "Through the NHSP, the Government of Canada encourages seniors to share their knowledge, skills and experience to the benefit of others."

The NHSP call for proposals, open until June 23, 2017, is seeking proposals for projects led or inspired by seniors. Organizations are invited to apply for funding for projects that promote positive aging and empower seniors to initiate and participate in activities that benefit the community. Eligible organizations can receive up to $25,000 in project funding.

Please visit this website for more information.

The government recognizes the remarkable contributions that seniors have made over the years and continues to take measures to ensure they enjoy the fulfilling lives they deserve. By investing in NHSP community-based projects which help foster partnerships with local governments, institutions and organizations, the government is reinforcing its commitment to deliver positive change and improve the lives of seniors.