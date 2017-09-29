Closed Again

One of the busiest intersections in Port Stanley is disabled again, and the detour signs are up all over town. One of the signs still standing at this intersection gives people trying to navigate the area to good understanding as to the date that this mess got started and for a prank someone used a black marker to change the year on the sign to 2018.

Needless to say that this Sewer Expansion Project has been plagued by many issues from day one, the biggest is the pollution leftover from what some people say was an old gas station that closed many years ago. Last time they closed the road for sewer work was before the busy summer tourist season when the pollution was first discovered, and since, the road got reopened and attempts at a clean-up of the area have been underway.

At the September 25th Central Elgin Council Meeting Lloyd Perrin gave an update on Pump Station 52 progress stating that excavation has started in the open section of Carlow Road and by Friday hopefully into the Carlow - Bridge intersection. That part of the Carlow - Bridge intersection will be closed for the weekend and the detour signs will be up, and that if all goes well could be all finished by Thanksgiving.