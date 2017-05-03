This Mother's Day

Queen's Park - This morning PC Critic of Health, MPP Jeff Yurek (Elgin-Middlesex-London),
questioned the Minister of Finance on excluding funding for children and youth mental
health services in the 2017/2018 Provincial Budget.
"None of the new Federal Health Transfer funding earmarked for mental health was
allocated for Children and Youth," stated Yurek.
The Canadian Institute for Health Information has released new data that indicates
that children, youth and families facing a mental health crisis in Ontario are ending
up in hospital emergency rooms and in-patient care units at a disturbing rate.
Since 2006 there has been a 63% increase in emergency room visits and a staggering
67% increase in hospitalizations for children and youth seeking treatment for mental
health and substance issues in Ontario.
"It's unfortunate that the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Children & Youth
Services did not stand up for our children. It is quite concerning that the Minister
of Health believes the solution to children's mental health is access to medications.
Children and youth need access to supports, services, and capacity in community
mental health centres," concluded Yurek.