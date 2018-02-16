THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

February 16, 2018 - The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry laid nine charges
and issued two warnings during a four-day coyote hunting enforcement blitz in Elgin,
Middlesex, Oxford and Norfolk counties.
In response to numerous complaints from the public in the Aylmer area, plainclothes
conservation officers in unmarked vehicles conducted an enforcement blitz on January
27 and 28, and February 3 and 4, 2018 targeting coyote hunters. Officers were checking
for compliance with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act, with an emphasis on
public safety violations.
Officers contacted 48 hunters during the blitz.
The following charges and warnings were issued:
- having a loaded firearm in a vehicle
- unlawfully abandoning the pelt of a coyote
- hunting without a small game licence
- hunting without carrying a licence
The ministry reminds the public that natural resource laws are in place to ensure
public safety and ethical hunting practices.
For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting
Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.
To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667
toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business
hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).