THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Charges Laid in Coyote Hunting Enforcement Blitz

News

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

February 16, 2018 - The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry laid nine charges and issued two warnings during a four-day coyote hunting enforcement blitz in Elgin, Middlesex, Oxford and Norfolk counties.

In response to numerous complaints from the public in the Aylmer area, plainclothes conservation officers in unmarked vehicles conducted an enforcement blitz on January 27 and 28, and February 3 and 4, 2018 targeting coyote hunters. Officers were checking for compliance with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act, with an emphasis on public safety violations.

Officers contacted 48 hunters during the blitz.

The following charges and warnings were issued:

  • having a loaded firearm in a vehicle
  • unlawfully abandoning the pelt of a coyote
  • hunting without a small game licence
  • hunting without carrying a licence

The ministry reminds the public that natural resource laws are in place to ensure public safety and ethical hunting practices.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


