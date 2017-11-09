Chamber Working To Help Meet AODA Deadline

Ontario's requirements under the AODA (Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act) are changing. By December 31 this year, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and select public sector organizations with 20 or more employees must complete and submit a report confirming compliance.

By the end of 2025, the AODA legislation will fully require all workplaces to be inclusive and accessible.

Thursday November 16, the St. Thomas & District Chamber of Commerce is hosting a breakfast meeting for larger local employers to ensure they meet or exceed legislated requirements before this December's deadline, and to assist with any needs in completing reports required by government. We're also taking the opportunity to show the business case for hiring people with disabilities, and why it makes good business sense to do so.

Louie Di Palma, Director of SME Programs for the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, will be our guest & keynote speaker in next week's event. All seats for our breakfast meeting have been spoken for but we are alerting the local media since the information in Mr. Di Palma's presentation will be of concern to all employers in the near future.

While the focus of legislation this year is on employers with 20 or more employees, the Chamber notes that over 90% of local employers and businesses are much smaller. 88% of businesses registered with the St. Thomas & District Chamber, for example, have 15 employees or less.

Event date: Thursday November 16, 2017

Event time: 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Event site: Main Boardroom, Elgin Business Resource Centre, 300 South Edgeware Road, St. Thomas



Our presentation at next week's breakfast meeting is titled "Employment Standards and The Business Case for Creating Inclusive Workplaces."