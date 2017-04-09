Central Elgin Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, March 27th, 2017

Roll Call - All Councillors present.

Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - Both Fiona Roberts and Stephen had an Pecuniary Interest in CS2 and CS3.

Correspondence (Action)

Elgin County Land Division is proposing changes to conditions for private services:

1. That the Owner provide to the Municipality a survey from a licensed Ontario Land Surveyor confirming the locations of the existing well and private sewage system are located entirely within the boundaries of the lot to be created for the Municipality to determine if the said locations meet zoning regulations and the Ontario Building Code for location of private services.

2. That the Owner provide to the Municipality and Land Division Committee written confirmation from a licensed septic installer that the septic system is in satisfactory (unsatisfactory) operating condition and written confirmation from a licensed well driller that the private well provides the quantity and quality required according to provincial standards for residential use. Carried

Correspondence (for Council's Information) - The Motion that Correspondence for Council's Information Items #1 - #8 inclusive be received as information and filed was put forward by Stephen Carr and seconded by Harold Winkworth. Carried.

1. Mandatory Septic Tank Pump Out Correspondence received from the Municipality of Calvin respecting proposed change by MMAH requiring mandatory five year septic tank pump out and records retention by the owner.

2. Warden's 9th Annual Golf Tournament Correspondence received advising of Warden's 9th Annual Golf Tournament being held on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at St. Thomas Golf & Country Club. Funds to United Way

3. Elementary Pupil Accommodation Review - EPAR-01 Copy of correspondence sent from the Thames Valley District School Board to the County of Elgin respecting Elementary Pupil Accommodation Review - EPAR-01.

4. Progressive Conservative Critic for Infrastructure Correspondence received from Sylvia Jones, MPP, Dufferin-Caledon, Progressive Conservative Critic for Infrastructure.

5. Ontario Chamber of Commerce Correspondence received advising of Ontario Chamber of Commerce's Inaugural Ontario Economic Report for 2017

6. Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Correspondence received from Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs advising that applications for 2017 Premier's Award for Agri-Food Innovation Excellence Program are now being accepted.

7. Fire Prevention Officer Copy of correspondence sent from Central Elgin to lower tier municipalities respecting sharing of Fire Prevention Officer.

8. Recovery Mission - Thank You Correspondence received from the Municipality of Dutton Dunwich thanking Central Elgin Fire Rescue for their assistance with a recent recovery mission.

Reports

Chief Administrative Officer

CAO 17-17 Parking Committee Recommendations - Port Stanley

Recommendations: That Council reduce the price of Port Stanley seasonal parking passes to $100 plus applicable taxes, as a trial for 2017; And Further That Council increase the price of parking in the Main Beach and Lotus Lane lots to $3/hour or $15/day; And Further That Council agree to extend the paid parking season from May 1st to September 30th inclusive; And Further That Council agree to implementing a 2 hour time-limit for parking on the west side of William Street; And Further That Council designate an area near the boat launch as emergency parking; And Further That Council agree to restructuring of the Lakes Terminal parking lot to allow for vehicle-trailer parking to be separate from non-trailer parking.

Fiona Roberts had some serious concerns about the collection of fees at the boat launch, with some users being able to launch their boat and then park somewhere else to avoid paying the parking fees. According to Lloyd Perrin that this is still possible as most people that do this go park on the berm side, but as remediation of the berm gets completed, this situation would become less likely. Carried with some of the Recommendations requiring that a by-law to be passed, this will be presented at a later date.

Report:

1) Staff believe that reducing the price of parking passes (currently $137.17 for cars and $176.99 for vehicle boat trailers) to $100 plus applicable taxes would increase the number of permits sold and increase the overall revenue. This charge would be applicable for both car passes and vehicle-boat trailer passes. Sixteen seasonal car parking passes were sold in 2015, with total revenue of $2,227.65. Sixteen car and 5 vehicle-trailer passes were sold in 2016, with total revenue of $3,079.67.

2) The committee recommends that the price for parking in the Main Beach and Lotus Lane lots be increased to $3/hour, to a maximum of $15/day. The price for the Lakes Terminal and the old Ball Park lots would remain at $2/hour, to a maximum of $10/day. The boat launch parking would remain at the $20 flat rate.

3) The committee recommends that the paid parking season be extended from May 15` to September 30th in order to standardize enforcement rates.

4) The committee recommends that the west side of William Street have a 2 hour parking limit. This will discourage beach goers from parking there for the day, and allow customers better access to adjacent businesses.

5) Staff recommend that Council designate parking along the west wall adjacent to the grass island leading to Hofhuis Park as emergency parking. This will allow emergency staff access to the boat house and rescue boat. A future By-Law amendment may be required.

6) Staff recommend restructuring the Lakes Terminal parking lot to encourage people launching boats to park there. The 29 trailer stalls shown in Figure 2 would be used for vehicles with boat trailers. This half of the lot would remain at the $20 flat rate for the boat launch parking, effective 24 hours a day during the season. One parking machine could be relocated to manage this change. The other half of the lot could be used for non-trailer parking. The remaining parking machine will have only the options for car parking, those being $2/hour to a maximum of $10/ day. The parking lot may eventually be reconfigured to make full use of the space.

Director of Physical Services

PW 11-17 Video Camera Installation West Breakwater/Hofhuis Park

Recommendation. That Council of the Municipality approve the installation of video cameras on the West Breakwater in Port Stanley Harbour and the Rescue Craft Boat House for a total cost of $6,000.

Report

When the municipality opened the west breakwater for public access life safety devices such as life rings, reaching poles were installed. As well, fiberglass whips and monofilament line was installed to assist in deterring sea gulls from rousting on the breakwater and creating a nuisance to the public. Since these devices were installed in September 2015 there have been several instances of vandalism and theft of these facilities. We would note that as a result this has cost the municipality in excess of $6,000.

There has been cursory discussion with staff and OPP to try to determine how this could be deterred. Both staff and OPP have been of the opinion that the installation of video cameras on the breakwater would assist greatly in reducing these types of events from occurring. Up until now the largest issue with the installation of video cameras is the need for communication equipment so that the cameras could monitor and store the video footage.

As part of the construction of the boat house telephone service was installed to the boat house for communication equipment that is being utilized by Department of Fisheries and Oceans for their lake level monitoring station. The installation of this service will now provide the ability to install surveillance cameras on the exterior and interior of the boat house as well as on the west breakwater. Staff have investigated the cost to install a total of 4 cameras (2 on exterior of boathouse, 1 interior of boathouse and 1 on the west breakwater) and would note the cost would not exceed $6000.

Staff have also had discussion with the municipality's solicitor with respect to the legality of the installation of the surveillance cameras. We would note that the installation of video surveillance is permitted in public areas and is not against the law.

With respect to privacy of the recorded footage, we would note that only senior staff of the municipality, the Recreation Superintendent, Assistant Director of Physical Services and the OPP would be permitted access to the video footage.

Council agreed that the video surveillance equipment would be a deterrent to help stop the instances of vandalism and theft occurring in the west breakwater, Hofhuis park area. Carried.

PW 12-17 Canada Flag Banners - Sesquicentennial

Recommendation. That Council of the Municipality approve the purchase and installation of 150 Canadian Flag banners for a total purchase price of $8000. Harold Winkworth commented that there was more areas that were celebrating the 150th then just Belmont with 40 flags, Sparta with 15 flags, and Port Stanley with 95 flags and that this was a good opportunity to get everybody together to share in the celebration, such as locations like Eastwood Centennial Ave., the Lynhurst area along Wellington, and was concerned why we were focused only on three areas.

Lloyd Perrin responded saying that the flags are only in the business district areas and if Council so desires to place them in more areas then so be it, but costs will be noticeably higher. Carried as recommended.

Report

In honour of Canada's sesquicentennial staff are proposing that Council consider the installation of Canada Flag banners at three locations in the municipality. Staff are proposing to install banners in Belmont, Sparta and Port Stanley. Belmont Staff would propose to install banners along Belmont Road between Caesar Road and Seventh Ave. In order to facilitate the installation of the banners, banner arms would need to be installed on the existing hydro poles. The estimated number of banners in Belmont is 40.

Sparta Staff would propose to install banners along Sparta Line between Quaker Road and the Sparta Community Hall. Similar to Belmont banner arms would need to be installed on the existing hydro poles. The estimated number of banners in Sparta is 15. Port Stanley Staff would propose to install banners on the existing decorative street light poles within Port Stanley. These poles are located on Main St, Colborne St., Bridge St., and the newly constructed section of Edith Cavell Boulevard. These banners would be installed on existing street light banner arms located on these poles.

Staff would note that the cost to purchase these items is estimated at $8,000 inclusive of hst. The cost of this work would be absorbed within the existing Roads and Physical Services Budgets if Council approved the project proceeding forward.

PW 15-17 Public Space Improvements - Port Stanley

Recommendation. That Council of the Municipality approve the installation of four public space improvement projects for 2017 as outlined in report PW-15-17. Council watched a video of what New York had done to make a more people friendly environment for the city creating low cost public spaces closing off sections of existing streets to motor vehicles. The items #1, #2, and #4 where carried, and item #3 that was separated from the group, was passed by a recorded vote with only Dennis Crevits and Harold Winkworth opposed.

Report

Staff have been investigating the potential for improving underutilized public spaces in Port Stanley. This is a result, examining the use of these areas and what the public have requested or have shown a desire for.

Staff would respectfully suggest that the majority of these projects could be considered as part of a pilot project with a desire to improve and promote public use of municipal lands. All of these projects can be completed within the constraints of the existing 2017 budget and could later be improved or made permanent in the future if the pilots are successful. A similar approach was tried in the City of New York to assist in making previously underutilized areas more attractive for public use.

Staff have taken the liberty of attaching a plan better describing the locations of the potential pilot projects as well as streetscape photos of the areas. The proposed pilots for 2017 are as follows:

1. Concrete Area adjacent to the Festival Theatre - The existing concrete area that is immediately west of the Port Stanley Festival Theatre is located on both municipal land and land owned by the Port Stanley Festival Theatre. Previously located on the boundary of the property were 3 Ash trees. These trees were removed by municipal staff in 2015 as a result of them being diseased with Emerald Ash Borer. Staff would note that this area is not conducive to trees being viable given the amount of concrete surrounding them. One of the concerns raised by the public after the removal of the trees is the lack of shade in this area. Staff have met with representatives of the Port Stanley Festival Theatre to gauge their interest in permitting the municipality (subject to Council approval) installing Shade Sails over this concreted area. Shade Sails are large pieces of sun tolerant fabric that is mounted to vertical posts which in turn shade a large area. The installation of two shade sails would shade an area approximately 35 feet by 40 feet. In this area staff would propose to place the picnic tables that have previously located in this area as well as potentially additional memorial benches. Staff would note that the Festival Theatre is agreeable to this installation if Council approves the project going forward.

2. Glover Park - When constructed, the large concrete area was envisioned as a public space where buskers or public information kiosks could be set up. Typically, a gathering place for the public. This has occurred in the past but with limited success. Staff have also had requests from the public as well as the BIA for the possibility of an area for patio tables so the public could sit and eat. Staff are proposing the installation of 4 or 5 " bistro" type picnic tables with umbrellas to be placed on this concrete area for the use of the public.

3. William St. South of Smith St. - There has been numerous concerns raised from both the public and business owners on William St. about the lack of garbage receptacle and benches to be used by the public. The difficulty with being able to provide this type of street furniture in this area is the lack of public right of way. William Street is of sufficient width that it allows for two way traffic as well as parking both sides of the street. Staff are proposing to utilize two existing parking spots on the west side of William Street. adjacent to 174 William St. and place physical barriers around the parking spaces and install a park bench, garbage receptacle and potentially a picnic table for use by the public. The asphalt surface would be painted to convey to the public that this is a public passive use space rather than street. All of this could be done with limited expense as a trial.

4. William St. Turnaround Island - The existing island at the William Street Turnaround is in staff' s opinion somewhat underutilized. The existing island has a flag pole in the middle of it and a concrete sidewalk from the flag pole out to the curb in three locations similar to a spoke of a wheel. The lands within the spoke tends to be a covered in dune grass and dunes and is problematic with respect to maintenance. Staff are proposing to concrete the remainder of the island, place armour stone blocks around the perimeter of the island to protect the interior and place 5 to 7 patio tables with umbrellas on the interior of the island. This area is a large area that could facilitate such redevelopment and provide an area for the public to sit and eat out of the sun. The traffic around the island is very low speed and in staff' s opinion would not pose a hazard to pedestrians accessing the island. Staff are proposing these four projects as a pilot for 2017 with the intent of their success being evaluated through the year. If considered viable these projects could become long term and possibly expanded on in the future.

Director of Financial Services/Treasurer

DFS 08-17 Port Stanley Seniors' Softball - Field Rental Rates

Recommendation: That the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin accept report DFS 08-17 for information; And Further That Page A-7 of Schedule' A' of By-law 2093 2017 User Fees and Charges be amended to reflect the recognition of" Double-header and Triple Header" rates under the Ball Diamond Rental section of said schedule retroactive to the by-law effective date of January 1, 2017. Carried.

Background: At its meeting of Monday, March 13th, 2017, Council received a request from the Port Stanley Seniors' Softball organization requesting consideration of its rental rate increase for 2017. The request was referred to the User Fee Committee for its consideration.

Report: At a public meeting held Monday, March 20th, the User Fee Committee reviewed Council's Diamond Rentals rates as they pertained to the Port Stanley Seniors' Softball as well as other diamond users. It was discovered that some organizations were being charged a multi-game discounted rate not currently on the User Fee Schedule and that in fact, the Port Stanley Seniors' Softball had only been charged the individual game rate for their entire day rental rather than being billed for the three games that were occurring during their rental period. This has resulted in an under-billing for their usage over the past several years and subsequently the misunderstanding over a perceived "increase" in rental rates.

It should be noted that Central Elgin's Diamond Rental Rates have not changed over the past 5 years but in recognition of the multi-game discounted rates already being administered the User Fee Committee is recommending that the Double-header rate of $50.00 per day or night per diamond without lights and $65.00 per day or night per diamond with lights for two consecutive games on the same day or night by the same organization be added to Page A-7 of Schedule A of the User Fee By-law 2093 in recognition of its existing usage. In addition, the User Fee Committee is recommending that a Triple-Header rate of $60.00 per day or night per diamond without lights and $75.00 per day or night per diamond with lights for three consecutive games on the same day or night by the same organization be added to Page A-7 of Schedule A of the User Fee By-law 2093.

Any number of games in excess of three (3) will be considered a full day usage and the applicable pre-existing $200.00 daily tournament or clinic rental rate would apply as noted on Page A-7 of Schedule A of By- law 2093.

Should Council endorse these amendments staff would notify the Port Stanley Seniors' Softball organization that their rental would be rated as a 'Triple-Header" thereby reducing their billing increase by $45.00/day where they would previously have seen a total increase of $70.00/ day representing the additional 2 games not previously billed.

DFS 09-17 CE-006-17 Supply and Delivery of One (1) New Diesel Tandem Axle Truck complete with Spreader Dump Box and Snow Plow Apparatus

Recommendation: That the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin award Tender CE-006-17, the supply and delivery of one (1) new diesel tandem axle truck complete with new spreader dump box and snow plow apparatus to Carrier Centers for the total tendered price of $304,648.45 inclusive of freight, licensing and applicable taxes;

And That the cost for the purchase be funded from the Physical Service Equipment Replacement Reserve as approved in the 2017 CPR for Equipment within the Physical Services Capital Budget. Carried.

DFS 10-17 - CE-004-17 2017 Centreline Painting

Recommendation: That the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin award Tender CE-004-17, 2017 Centerline Painting to 2228977 Ontario Inc. o/a RanN Maintenance for the Central Elgin total tendered price of $91,758.00 inclusive of transport, float charges and applicable taxes;

And Further That the Mayor and Chief Administrative Officer be authorized to sign and execute the contract documents with 2228977 Ontario Inc. o/ a RanN Maintenance for the three (3) year term as awarded. Carried.

DFS 11-17 - CE-007-17 2017 Roadside Grass Cutting

Recommendation: That the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin award Tender CE-007-17, 2017 Roadside Grass Cutting to Bearss Grounds Maintenance for a total tendered price of $17,978.30 inclusive of transport, float charges and applicable taxes including one provisional cut to the property line on County Roads;

And Further That the Mayor and Chief Administrative Officer be authorized to sign and execute the contract documents with Bearss Grounds Maintenance for the one (1) year term as awarded. Carried.

DFS 12-17 CE-009-17 Port Stanley Main Beach Boardwalk Replacement

Recommendation: That the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin award Tender CE-009-17, Port Stanley Main Beach Boardwalk Replacement to Autoform Contracting London Limited for a total tendered price of $100,219.59 inclusive of transport, float charges, signage, traffic control and applicable taxes;

And Further That the Mayor and Chief Administrative Officer be authorized to sign and execute the contract documents with Autoform Contracting London Limited as awarded. Carried.

Financial Implications

Staff is pleased to report that the tendered price is well below the $170,000 construction budget as noted on the attached Capital Project Record (CPR) providing savings of $79,748.88 after HST rebates on the construction work as proposed.

As a result, it is staffs recommendation that Council accept the bid from Autoform Contracting London Limited for a total tendered price of$ 100,219.59 inclusive of transport, float charges, signage, traffic control and taxes for CE-009-17 and that a purchase order and contract documents be signed and executed as per their bid submission.

Director of Fire Rescue Services/Fire Chief

FS 03-17 - Monthly Alarm Activities Report - Received as information, Carried.

By-laws - A Motion Moved by Harold Winkworth and Seconded by Stephen Carr that By-law 2131, 2132, 2133 be taken collectively. The Motions were read 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time and passed collectively.

By-law 2131 - Confirmatory By-law

By-law 2132 ZBA - Hepburn, 7987 Fairview Road

By-law 2133 Being a By-law to Execute an Agreement with the City of St. Thomas respecting Animal Control Services

Public Notice

Resolutions

New Business - Lloyd Perrin advised Council that Carlow Road will be closed off to regular traffic at the intersection of Bridge street for four weeks starting April 1st for the sewer replacement project, but a detour will still be available for large trucks on Carlow because of weight restrictions on the King George Lift Bridge. The detour will go into the Bridge DOC parking area for a short distance and then exit back on to Carlow to Erie street.

Closed Session Council went into Closed Session at 9:20 P.M.

CS1 Security of Property (s.239(2)(a)) - Port Stanley Harbour

CS2 A Proposed or Pending Acquisition or Disposition of Land (s.239(2)(c)) - 14090 Belmont Road

CS3 A Proposed or Pending Acquisition or Disposition of Land (s.239(2)(c)) - 14000 Belmont Road

CS4 Closed Session Minutes

Adjournment