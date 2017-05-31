Open Daily

background0
Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Central Elgin Firefighters Support Cancer Battle

News

Chris McDonough, Central Elgin Fire Chief
Central Elgin Firefighters Support Cancer Battle

On May 29th, Domino's Pizza in St. Thomas donated 100% of pizza sales to 16-year-old employee Jesse Baughman and his battle with cancer.

A group of Central Elgin Firefighters proudly supported the "Donate the Dough" event.

Jesse's older sister also works at Dominos.


Last Updated: Tuesday, 30 May 2017 15:19:54 PM EST

