Open Daily

On May 29th, Domino's Pizza in St. Thomas donated 100% of pizza sales to 16-year-old
employee Jesse Baughman and his battle with cancer.
A group of Central Elgin Firefighters proudly supported the "Donate the Dough" event.
Jesse's older sister also works at Dominos.
