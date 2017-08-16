THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Nominations now open for the Rural Ontario Leaders Awards

Aug. 14, 2017 - Ontario is now accepting nominations for the Rural Ontario Leaders Awards.

"Rural communities are an essential part of our cultural and economic fabric. The Ontario government is committed to ensuring they remain vibrant places where our children can learn, grow, work and play," said Kathryn McGarry, MPP for Cambridge.

The awards will highlight achievements of people who are dedicated to helping improve the quality of life and economic development of rural Ontario.

The Rural Ontario Leaders Awards will recognize and celebrate rural residents, communities, regions, and businesses, who demonstrate leadership in building a stronger rural Ontario.

The awards will also help to raise the awareness of rural Ontario's ability to foster a competitive and innovative business environment, and help recognize the contribution of rural Ontario to the provincial economy.

One award will be provided in each of the following areas;

Individual Award (25 years of age and older)

Individual - Youth (24 years of age and younger)

Community (Municipality or Indigenous community)

Business

Not-for-profit/non-government organization

Every two years, this program will recognize outstanding leadership in the area of rural economic development, that support on or more of the following outcomes:

Training and Skills Development

Entrepreneurship and Local Employment

Strong Social infrastructure

Civic Engagement

Rural residents, communities, businesses and organizations are eligible to apply for an award, and can self-nominate through the application process. An application can also be submitted on behalf of an individual or group.

Submit your application on or before October 11, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, to be eligible.

If you have any questions on the Rural Ontario Leaders Awards program, please contact the Agricultural information Contact Centre at 1-877-424-1300, or at ag.info.omafra@ontario.ca, or visit our website at: ontario.ca/ruralleaders.