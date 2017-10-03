background0
Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Carolinian Forest Festival Helps Connect Local Students to Nature

Aylmer - Celebrating its tenth year, the Carolinian Forest Festival is helping local students step into nature. "Many students have never had the opportunity to walk in the woods, let alone explore a true Carolinian forest," says Festival Coordinator Betsy McClure. "The Festival gives students that opportunity in a fun and engaging way."

Building on previous year's success, the Forest Festival will be extending its 2017 Festival by one day. "This decision was made to accommodate an additional 500 students as a result of the overwhelming interest in the event," say McClure.

The Forest Festival, which runs from October 3 to 6 at Springwater Conservation Area, will see 2,000 grade six and seven students from St. Thomas, London, Elgin, Middlesex, and Oxford Counties participate. The students will explore the Carolinian Life Zone through 38 hands-on and dynamic activities centred around five themes including: climate change, biodiversity and species at risk, forest resources, forest ecosystems, and stewardship and conservation.

The Festival is entirely self-funded and relies on volunteers from government agencies, environmental organizations and over 150 local high school students.

Schedule of Schools

Tuesday October 3, 2017

Assumption Aylmer
Davenport Aylmer
Emily Carr London
Forest Park St. Thomas
John Dearness London
Masonville London
Riverside London
South Ridge Tillsonburg
Springfield Springfield
Stoney Creek London

Wednesday October 4, 2017

East Oxford Woodstock
John Wise St. Thomas
Kensal Park London
Nicholas Wilson London
Southwold St. Thomas
Springbank Woodstock
Westminster Central London

Thursday October 5, 2017

Byron Southwood London
FD Roosevelt London
New Sarum St. Thomas
Northdale Central Dorchester
Roch Carrier Woodstock
Sir Isaac Brock London

Friday October 6, 2017

Annandale Tillsonburg
Arthur Ford London
Byron Somerset London
Davenport Aylmer
Delaware Central Delaware
Elgin Court St. Thomas
Mary Wright Strathroy
Prince Charles London
Wilberforce Lucan
Woodland Heights London

Last Updated: Tuesday, 03 October 2017 09:47:10 AM EST

