Carolinian Forest Festival Helps Connect Local Students to Nature
Aylmer - Celebrating its tenth year, the Carolinian Forest Festival is helping local
students step into nature. "Many students have never had the opportunity to walk
in the woods, let alone explore a true Carolinian forest," says Festival Coordinator
Betsy McClure. "The Festival gives students that opportunity in a fun and engaging
way."
Building on previous year's success, the Forest Festival will be extending its 2017
Festival by one day. "This decision was made to accommodate an additional 500 students
as a result of the overwhelming interest in the event," say McClure.
The Forest Festival, which runs from October 3 to 6 at Springwater Conservation
Area, will see 2,000 grade six and seven students from St. Thomas, London, Elgin,
Middlesex, and Oxford Counties participate. The students will explore the Carolinian
Life Zone through 38 hands-on and dynamic activities centred around five themes
including: climate change, biodiversity and species at risk, forest resources, forest
ecosystems, and stewardship and conservation.
The Festival is entirely self-funded and relies on volunteers from government agencies,
environmental organizations and over 150 local high school students.
