Carolinian Forest Festival Helps Connect Local Students to Nature

Aylmer - Celebrating its tenth year, the Carolinian Forest Festival is helping local students step into nature. "Many students have never had the opportunity to walk in the woods, let alone explore a true Carolinian forest," says Festival Coordinator Betsy McClure. "The Festival gives students that opportunity in a fun and engaging way."

Building on previous year's success, the Forest Festival will be extending its 2017 Festival by one day. "This decision was made to accommodate an additional 500 students as a result of the overwhelming interest in the event," say McClure.

The Forest Festival, which runs from October 3 to 6 at Springwater Conservation Area, will see 2,000 grade six and seven students from St. Thomas, London, Elgin, Middlesex, and Oxford Counties participate. The students will explore the Carolinian Life Zone through 38 hands-on and dynamic activities centred around five themes including: climate change, biodiversity and species at risk, forest resources, forest ecosystems, and stewardship and conservation.

The Festival is entirely self-funded and relies on volunteers from government agencies, environmental organizations and over 150 local high school students.

Schedule of Schools

Tuesday October 3, 2017

Assumption Aylmer Davenport Aylmer Emily Carr London Forest Park St. Thomas John Dearness London Masonville London Riverside London South Ridge Tillsonburg Springfield Springfield Stoney Creek London

Wednesday October 4, 2017

East Oxford Woodstock John Wise St. Thomas Kensal Park London Nicholas Wilson London Southwold St. Thomas Springbank Woodstock Westminster Central London

Thursday October 5, 2017

Byron Southwood London FD Roosevelt London New Sarum St. Thomas Northdale Central Dorchester Roch Carrier Woodstock Sir Isaac Brock London

Friday October 6, 2017