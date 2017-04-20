THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Select a Viewing Option
The Carlow Road - Bridge Street Detour is now operational, with south-bound Carlow traffic
entering the Port Stanley Terminal Rail south parking area, crossing Bridge Street and
into the detour entrance on the southwest side of the King George Lift Bridge. For Bridge
Street west-bound traffic the detour entrance is on the southwest side of the King George
Lift Bridge and will continue into the parking area, then past the DOC building, and finally
exit onto Carlow Road close to Erie Street.
The sewer work being done at Bridge and Carlow will continue for 4 weeks with the intersection
closed, and traffic having to use the detour to access the west side of Port Stanley including
the beach. Signs and barriers are up at the LCBO parking lot to restrict traffic from using this
parking lot as a bypass. The work being done beside the detour is part of the $17,681,221.00
construction project of the new Port Stanley Wastewater Treatment Plant, New Pumping Station 52
and refurbishment of Pumping Station 51.
