THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

The Carlow Road - Bridge Street Detour is now operational, with south-bound Carlow traffic entering the Port Stanley Terminal Rail south parking area, crossing Bridge Street and into the detour entrance on the southwest side of the King George Lift Bridge. For Bridge Street west-bound traffic the detour entrance is on the southwest side of the King George Lift Bridge and will continue into the parking area, then past the DOC building, and finally exit onto Carlow Road close to Erie Street.

The sewer work being done at Bridge and Carlow will continue for 4 weeks with the intersection closed, and traffic having to use the detour to access the west side of Port Stanley including the beach. Signs and barriers are up at the LCBO parking lot to restrict traffic from using this parking lot as a bypass. The work being done beside the detour is part of the $17,681,221.00 construction project of the new Port Stanley Wastewater Treatment Plant, New Pumping Station 52 and refurbishment of Pumping Station 51.