Canada Summer Jobs Program Accepting Applications

December 8th, 2017, St. Thomas, Ontario - Karen Vecchio, Member of Parliament for Elgin-Middlesex-London and Shadow Minister for Families, Children and Social Development, is encouraging organizations in EML to apply for Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ). This unique funding initiative helps employers create summer job opportunities for students. The application process will be launched on December 19, 2017.

CSJ provides funding for not-for-profit organizations, public-sector employers and small businesses with 50 or fewer employees to create summer job opportunities for students aged 15 to 30 currently attending school.

"Canada Summer Jobs helps employers create summer job opportunities for students in their communities," said Vecchio. "It is designed to focus on local priorities, while achieving tangible results for both students and our communities."

The application period for employers will run from December 19, 2017 to February 2, 2018, which will allow for students to be hired beginning in April 2018. Applications will be available at Service Canada Centres and online at www.canada.ca/Canada-summer-jobs