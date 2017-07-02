Canada Day 2017 in Port Stanley began with the traditional Port Stanley Legion Colour Parade and service, all during a lucky break in the weather. The weather forecast for the day gave an indication that there was a 60 percent chance of rain and a risk of a thunderstorm, almost the same as last year.

Legion Padre, Doug Avram always delivers a thoughtful service of thanks "Being a Canadian is something special, a promise of a dream." "The promise of Canada was a hope of freedom to raise their family, to be free from tyranny, to strive for a better life." " This is what we celebrate, the welcome, and the hope that was created as a nation, as a country, for this freedom, for this hope, for this dream called Canada."

The Legion is our heritage, a living symbol that really defines how and what Canadians are really all about, from the sacrifice of many, to the remembrance of those lost, to the celebration of freedom, all due from wars past, to say my home's Canada, is to say it out loud, for I am a symbol, of a Canadian who stands proud.

After the ceremony, with the rain still on hold, the Legion thought that it would be better to be safe and dry indoors when it was time to dig into the cakes that were provided by Port Stanley Foodland. Mayor David Marr was on hand to cut and the serve the cake to the happy crowd.

With a little lemonade or water to quench the thirst and a few sticky fingers with a bit of icing on the lip, everyone had a good time toasting to this years special Canada's 150th birthday.