background0
Sunday, July 02, 2017 Mainly Sunny
Port Stanley Beach Hotel Accommodation on Lake Erie's Beach
Port Stanley Foodland
BRENDA JOHNSTON RE/MAX Sales
Port Stanley News
The Bluffs Golf Club
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep
The Port Stanley Festival Theatre 2017 Playbill

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Canada Day 2017 in Port Stanley

News

by Doug Harvey
Canada Day 2017 in Port Stanley

Canada Day 2017 in Port Stanley began with the traditional Port Stanley Legion Colour Parade and service, all during a lucky break in the weather. The weather forecast for the day gave an indication that there was a 60 percent chance of rain and a risk of a thunderstorm, almost the same as last year.

Legion Padre, Doug Avram always delivers a thoughtful service of thanks "Being a Canadian is something special, a promise of a dream." "The promise of Canada was a hope of freedom to raise their family, to be free from tyranny, to strive for a better life." " This is what we celebrate, the welcome, and the hope that was created as a nation, as a country, for this freedom, for this hope, for this dream called Canada."

The Legion is our heritage, a living symbol that really defines how and what Canadians are really all about, from the sacrifice of many, to the remembrance of those lost, to the celebration of freedom, all due from wars past, to say my home's Canada, is to say it out loud, for I am a symbol, of a Canadian who stands proud.

After the ceremony, with the rain still on hold, the Legion thought that it would be better to be safe and dry indoors when it was time to dig into the cakes that were provided by Port Stanley Foodland. Mayor David Marr was on hand to cut and the serve the cake to the happy crowd.

With a little lemonade or water to quench the thirst and a few sticky fingers with a bit of icing on the lip, everyone had a good time toasting to this years special Canada's 150th birthday.


Last Updated: Saturday, 01 July 2017 16:55:50 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CANADA DAY JULY 1st HOLIDAY STORE HOURS
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Sunday, July 02, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695