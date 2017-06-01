Calling Premier Wynne

Call to Premier Wynne to Immediately Put a Stop to the Renewable Energy Approval Process for the Strong Breeze Industrial Wind Turbine Project

Dutton Dunwich Mayor Cameron McWilliam calls on Premier Wynne and the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) Glenn Murray, to immediately put a stop to the renewable energy approval process for the Strong Breeze industrial wind turbine project slated for his municipality. "It is very clear that much more research needs to take place to get to the bottom of the health concerns for the sake of all rural citizens forced to have these monstrosities near them."

We knew this was a problem before but now we learn from Global News' after they obtained access to documents through Ontario's Freedom of Information Act which revealed officials from the MOECC chose not to investigate, or deferred responding to, the majority of all noise and health complaints lodged against wind turbine operators in the province between 2006 and 2014. Mayor McWilliam is appalled at the government's lack of response to the thousands of complaints put forward to it. He questions how the government could be so negligent in caring for the health and welfare of Ontarians.

The Mayor states that there needs to be much more research into the effects on human health from the turbines. He is also demanding the provincial government put more regulations in place to ensure compliance by these large corporations, like the Chicago-based Invenergy, as we know these companies are also not addressing complaints.

If this project were approved by the Premier Wynne's government, hundreds of people in Dutton Dunwich will be exposed to the effects of wind turbine noises emissions. This is totally unacceptable. To add insult to injury, the provincial government said earlier that we do not even need these renewable energy projects as we already have more energy than needed and we are giving it away.