February 7, 2018 - St. Thomas, ON - Karen Vecchio, Member of Parliament for Elgin-Middlesex-London
and Shadow Minister for Families, Children and Social Development, is encouraging
organizations in EML to apply for funding for projects that address gender-based
violence (GBV) in Canada.
The Department for the Status of Women has launched a call for proposals aimed at
supporting the development of practices to support survivors and their families.
This call for proposals aims to strengthen the Gender-Based Violence sector in order
to address gaps in supports for two groups of survivors: indigenous women and their
communities, and underserved populations.
"As Chair of the Status of Women Committee, I recognize the importance of funding
community based support services in order to aid women who are victims of gender-based
violence," said Vecchio. "Preventing gender-based violence and supporting the survivors
and their families are key steps to ensuring justice is provided to all victims."
For more information on the call for proposals, please visit: http://www.swc-cfc.gc.ca/fun-fin/cfc-adc/2018-1/pp-en.html