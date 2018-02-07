background0
Port Stanley News
Call for Proposals to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence

News

News

Constituency Office of Karen Vecchio, MP

February 7, 2018 - St. Thomas, ON - Karen Vecchio, Member of Parliament for Elgin-Middlesex-London and Shadow Minister for Families, Children and Social Development, is encouraging organizations in EML to apply for funding for projects that address gender-based violence (GBV) in Canada.

The Department for the Status of Women has launched a call for proposals aimed at supporting the development of practices to support survivors and their families. This call for proposals aims to strengthen the Gender-Based Violence sector in order to address gaps in supports for two groups of survivors: indigenous women and their communities, and underserved populations.

"As Chair of the Status of Women Committee, I recognize the importance of funding community based support services in order to aid women who are victims of gender-based violence," said Vecchio. "Preventing gender-based violence and supporting the survivors and their families are key steps to ensuring justice is provided to all victims."

For more information on the call for proposals, please visit: http://www.swc-cfc.gc.ca/fun-fin/cfc-adc/2018-1/pp-en.html


Last Updated: Wednesday, 07 February 2018 15:33:48 PM EST

