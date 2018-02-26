Bridge Collapse In Port Bruce Update

February 26, 2018, Central Elgin - The Port Bruce Bridge on Imperial Road collapsed shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Friday February 23, 2018. A dump truck was on the bridge at the time of the collapse; however, no injuries occurred.

The County of Elgin is committed to providing the public with timely updates about the situation. The County will issue additional releases as new information becomes available. Please see below for answers to some frequently asked questions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happened?

The County of Elgin is now gathering information as to why and how this collapse occurred. Elgin has engaged the services of a qualified engineering firm to conduct a thorough investigation to determine causal factors involved.

What is the Background of the Bridge?

The Port Bruce Bridge was designed and constructed in 1964 by the Ontario Ministry of Transportation and transferred to the County of Elgin in 1997.

When was the Bridge Inspected?

County bridges are inspected every two years. The Port Bruce Bridge was last inspected in 2016.

What Alternate Routes are in Place?

The Port Bruce Bridge is closed and will remain so for the time being. Imperial Road (County Road 73) between Rush Creek and Dexter Lines has been closed and detour routes have been established. Please see below for detour map.

When will the Bridge be Re-opened?

The date for reconstruction and reopening is yet to be determined. The County of Elgin will act as expeditiously as possible regarding this matter.

Is Safety a Concern?

Barriers and temporary fencing have been erected to prevent access to the structure. The County of Elgin urges members of the public to stay away from the bridge and to exercise extreme caution around all sources of fast moving water.