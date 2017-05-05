This Mother's Day

background0
Port Stanley News RSS Feed News MPP Yurek Introduces Private Member's Bill To Protect Conscience Rights

Constituency Office of Jeff Yurek, MPP
MPP Yurek Introduces Private Member's Bill To Protect Conscience Rights

Queen's Park - This morning Ontario PC Health Critic MPP Jeff Yurek (Elgin-Middlesex-London), introduced his private member's bill that would amend the government's medical assistance in dying (MAID) legislation to protect the conscience rights of health care providers.

Yurek's bill, An Act to amend the Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991 with respect to medical assistance in dying, will make participation in MAID voluntary. The amendments will allow health care professionals to refuse to directly or indirectly participate in MAID if it violates their conscience or religious beliefs, without facing discipline from their regulatory college.

"There are ways for the government to ensure access to MAID while not infringing on freedom of conscience," stated Yurek. "Provinces such as Alberta have proposed a self-referral system that respects patient wishes while not infringing on freedom of conscience. These are basic rights we have in Canada that the Liberals are ignoring. Not only did they Liberals omit protection of conscience rights in their legislation, they voted against Ontario PC amendments that would have addressed this important issue."

"Only the PCs have continued to stand beside our doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals. They should under no circumstances should be forced to participate in medical assistance in dying. It is my hope that the Liberal members will support my Bill to protect the rights of health care professionals across our province." concluded MPP Jeff Yurek

The bill will be debated on May 18, 2017.

Last Updated: Wednesday, 03 May 2017 13:49:42 PM EST

