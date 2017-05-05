This Mother's Day

Queen's Park - This morning Ontario PC Health Critic MPP Jeff Yurek (Elgin-Middlesex-London),
introduced his private member's bill that would amend the government's medical assistance
in dying (MAID) legislation to protect the conscience rights of health care providers.
Yurek's bill, An Act to amend the Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991 with respect
to medical assistance in dying, will make participation in MAID voluntary. The amendments
will allow health care professionals to refuse to directly or indirectly participate
in MAID if it violates their conscience or religious beliefs, without facing discipline
from their regulatory college.
"There are ways for the government to ensure access to MAID while not infringing
on freedom of conscience," stated Yurek. "Provinces such as Alberta have proposed
a self-referral system that respects patient wishes while not infringing on freedom
of conscience. These are basic rights we have in Canada that the Liberals are ignoring.
Not only did they Liberals omit protection of conscience rights in their legislation,
they voted against Ontario PC amendments that would have addressed this important
issue."
"Only the PCs have continued to stand beside our doctors, nurses, and other health
care professionals. They should under no circumstances should be forced to participate
in medical assistance in dying. It is my hope that the Liberal members will support
my Bill to protect the rights of health care professionals across our province."
concluded MPP Jeff Yurek
The bill will be debated on May 18, 2017.