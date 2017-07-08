Select a Viewing Option
The water at the following eight beaches in Elgin County is tested weekly in the
months of July and August by Elgin St. Thomas Public Health for the presence of
high levels of bacterial contamination:
As of Friday, July 7, 2017 the following beaches have not been posted for high levels of bacterial contamination:
Please note:
Rough water or heavy rains can result in high levels of bacteria at any time during
the week. At high levels, these bacteria can cause intestinal illness or infections
of the eyes, ears, nose or throat. The public is advised to consider recent weather
conditions when deciding on whether or not to go swimming.
