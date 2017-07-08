background0
Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Beach Postings - July 7th: Elgin St. Thomas Public Health Weekly Report

News

Elgin St. Thomas Public Health
Beach Postings July 7th Elgin St Thomas Public Health Weekly Report

The water at the following eight beaches in Elgin County is tested weekly in the months of July and August by Elgin St. Thomas Public Health for the presence of high levels of bacterial contamination:

  • Port Glasgow
  • Port Stanley Erie Rest
  • Port Stanley Main Beach
  • Port Stanley Little Beach
  • Springwater Conservation Area
  • Port Bruce
  • Port Burwell Main Beach
  • Port Burwell Provincial Park

As of Friday, July 7, 2017 the following beaches have not been posted for high levels of bacterial contamination:

  • Port Bruce
  • Springwater Conservation Area
  • Port Stanley Main Beach
  • Port Stanley Little Beach
  • Port Stanley Erie Rest
  • Port Glasgow
  • Port Burwell Main Beach
  • Port Burwell Provincial Park Beach

Please note:

Rough water or heavy rains can result in high levels of bacteria at any time during the week. At high levels, these bacteria can cause intestinal illness or infections of the eyes, ears, nose or throat. The public is advised to consider recent weather conditions when deciding on whether or not to go swimming.


Last Updated: Friday, 07 July 2017 16:11:17 PM EST

