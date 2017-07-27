THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

background0
Thursday, July 27, 2017 Mostly Cloudy
Port Stanley Beach Hotel Accommodation on Lake Erie's Beach
Port Stanley Foodland
BRENDA JOHNSTON RE/MAX Sales
Port Stanley News
The Bluffs Golf Club
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Brian Miller Royal LePage Triland Realty

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Beach Postings - July 27th: Elgin St. Thomas Public Health Weekly Report

News

Elgin St. Thomas Public Health
Beach Postings July 27th Elgin St Thomas Public Health Weekly Report

The water at the following eight beaches in Elgin County is tested weekly in the months of July and August by Elgin St. Thomas Public Health for the presence of high levels of bacterial contamination:

  • Port Glasgow
  • Port Stanley Erie Rest
  • Port Stanley Main Beach
  • Port Stanley Little Beach
  • Springwater Conservation Area
  • Port Bruce
  • Port Burwell Main Beach
  • Port Burwell Provincial Park

As of Thursday, July 27, 2017 the following beaches have not been posted for high levels of bacterial contamination:

  • Port Bruce
  • Springwater Conservation Area
  • Port Stanley Main Beach
  • Port Stanley Little Beach
  • Port Stanley Erie Rest
  • Port Burwell Main Beach

There are no results for:
Port Burwell Provincial Park Beach
Port Glasgow

Please note:

Rough water or heavy rains can result in high levels of bacteria at any time during the week. At high levels, these bacteria can cause intestinal illness or infections of the eyes, ears, nose or throat. The public is advised to consider recent weather conditions when deciding on whether or not to go swimming.

Do not forget to be safe at the beach by wearing sunscreen, watching for the signs and symptoms of heat stroke, and keeping your children within arm's reach.

For more information on how to stay safe this summer, visit www.elginhealth.on.ca.

Have a Great Summer!


For current Beach Testing: ESTPH Weekly Reports
Last Updated: Thursday, 27 July 2017 11:15:40 AM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Wednesday Platter Specials

Thursday Steak Deals

1/2 PRICE PINTS OF BUD LIGHT DRAFT !!!!
Monday to Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Jackson's Fish Market

Fresh Fish From Our Boats

To Your Table!

Open Tuesday - Sunday 10AM - 5PM
Bluffs Golf Club

For Tee Times

519-782-7447

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Thursday, July 27, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695