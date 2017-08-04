THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

The water at the following eight beaches in Elgin County is tested weekly in the months of July and August by Elgin St. Thomas Public Health for the presence of high levels of bacterial contamination:

Port Glasgow

Port Stanley Erie Rest

Port Stanley Main Beach

Port Stanley Little Beach

Springwater Conservation Area

Port Bruce

Port Burwell Main Beach

Port Burwell Provincial Park

As of Wednesday, August 02, 2017 the following beaches have not been posted for high levels of bacterial contamination:

Port Bruce

Port Stanley Little Beach

Port Stanley Erie Rest

Port Burwell Main Beach

Port Burwell Provincial Park Beach

There are no results for:

Springwater Conservation Area

Port Glasgow

Port Stanley Main Beach



Please note:

Rough water or heavy rains can result in high levels of bacteria at any time during the week. At high levels, these bacteria can cause intestinal illness or infections of the eyes, ears, nose or throat. The public is advised to consider recent weather conditions when deciding on whether or not to go swimming.

Do not forget to be safe at the beach by wearing sunscreen, watching for the signs and symptoms of heat stroke, and keeping your children within arm's reach.

For more information on how to stay safe this summer, visit www.elginhealth.on.ca.

Have a Great Summer!