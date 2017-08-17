THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

The water at the following eight beaches in Elgin County is tested weekly in the
months of July and August by Elgin St. Thomas Public Health for the presence of
high levels of bacterial contamination:
- Port Glasgow
- Port Stanley Erie Rest
- Port Stanley Main Beach
- Port Stanley Little Beach
- Springwater Conservation Area
- Port Bruce
- Port Burwell Main Beach
- Port Burwell Provincial Park
As of Thursday, August 17, 2017 the following beach is no longer posted for high levels of bacterial contamination:
Port Stanley Little Beach
The following beaches have not been posted for high levels of bacterial contamination:
-
Port Stanley Erie Rest
-
Port Bruce
-
Springwater Conservation Area
There are no results for:
Port Stanley Main Beach
Port Glasgow
Port Burwell Main Beach
Port Burwell Provincial Park Beach
Please note:
Rough water or heavy rains can result in high levels of bacteria at any time during
the week. At high levels, these bacteria can cause intestinal illness or infections
of the eyes, ears, nose or throat. The public is advised to consider recent weather
conditions when deciding on whether or not to go swimming.
Do not forget to be safe at the beach by wearing sunscreen, watching for the signs
and symptoms of heat stroke, and keeping your children within arm's reach.
For more information on how to stay safe this summer, visit www.elginhealth.on.ca.
Have a Great Summer!
For current Beach Testing: ESTPH Weekly Reports