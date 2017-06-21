background0
Wednesday, June 21, 2017 Mostly Cloudy
Port Stanley Beach Hotel Accommodation on Lake Erie's Beach
Port Stanley Foodland
BRENDA JOHNSTON RE/MAX Sales
Port Stanley News
The Bluffs Golf Club
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Rubyeyes Kraftwerks Glass Art Studio and Shoppe, Port Stanley, Ontario

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Beach Accessibility Project Now Complete

News

by Doug Harvey
Beach Accessibility Project Now Complete

People with mobility issues now have full beach access today because of Central Elgin's implementation of its new Corporate Accessibility Policy.

The new Beach Accessibility Mats have arrived and have been installed, starting from the new concrete walkway heading south to almost the waters edge where the mats form a T, branching out east and west. These new mats are also wide enough for 2-way traffic, so that multiple users may access the mats at the same time.

The new Corporate Accessibility Policy was developed with the assistance of Jennifer Cowan from the County of Elgin, and was necessary for compliance of the new Accessibility Standards Regulations.

The Beach Accessibility Project began at the March 27th, 2017 at a Council meeting when the tender for the Port Stanley Main Beach Boardwalk Replacement with a total tendered price of $100,219.59 was approved. The existing damaged wooden walkway was removed and a brand new series of concrete walkways were built to provide multiple paths of beach access.

In 2016, the Municipality of Central Elgin decided to apply to the Federal Enabling Accessibility Fund for the purchase of Accessibility Mats for the installation on Main Beach in Port Stanley, and was successful in obtaining funding in the amount of $20,684.04. At the May 23rd, 2017 Council meeting the purchase of Beach Accessibility Mats from Dechamps Mat Systems for $22,750.60 in US Dollars was approved. The Enabling Accessibility Fund Grant will pay for 2/3 of the cost of the mats and the remaining 1/3 ($10,210) will be paid for out of the Tax Rate Stabilization Reserve.

Last Updated: Monday, 19 June 2017 17:51:39 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Bluffs Golf Club

For Tee Times

519-782-7447

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695