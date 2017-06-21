Beach Accessibility Project Now Complete

People with mobility issues now have full beach access today because of Central
Elgin's implementation of its new Corporate Accessibility Policy.
The new Beach Accessibility Mats have arrived and have been installed, starting
from the new concrete walkway heading south to almost the waters edge where the
mats form a T, branching out east and west. These new mats are also wide enough
for 2-way traffic, so that multiple users may access the mats at the same time.
The new Corporate Accessibility Policy was developed with the assistance of Jennifer
Cowan from the County of Elgin, and was necessary for compliance of the new Accessibility
Standards Regulations.
The Beach Accessibility Project began at the March 27th, 2017 at a Council meeting when
the tender for the Port Stanley Main Beach Boardwalk Replacement with a total tendered
price of $100,219.59 was approved. The existing damaged wooden walkway was removed
and a brand new series of concrete walkways were built to provide multiple paths
of beach access.
In 2016, the Municipality of Central Elgin decided to apply to the Federal Enabling
Accessibility Fund for the purchase of Accessibility Mats for the installation on
Main Beach in Port Stanley, and was successful in obtaining funding in the amount
of $20,684.04. At the May 23rd, 2017 Council meeting the purchase of Beach Accessibility
Mats from Dechamps Mat Systems for $22,750.60 in US Dollars was approved. The Enabling
Accessibility Fund Grant will pay for 2/3 of the cost of the mats and the remaining
1/3 ($10,210) will be paid for out of the Tax Rate Stabilization Reserve.