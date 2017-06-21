Beach Accessibility Project Now Complete

People with mobility issues now have full beach access today because of Central Elgin's implementation of its new Corporate Accessibility Policy.

The new Beach Accessibility Mats have arrived and have been installed, starting from the new concrete walkway heading south to almost the waters edge where the mats form a T, branching out east and west. These new mats are also wide enough for 2-way traffic, so that multiple users may access the mats at the same time.

The new Corporate Accessibility Policy was developed with the assistance of Jennifer Cowan from the County of Elgin, and was necessary for compliance of the new Accessibility Standards Regulations.

The Beach Accessibility Project began at the March 27th, 2017 at a Council meeting when the tender for the Port Stanley Main Beach Boardwalk Replacement with a total tendered price of $100,219.59 was approved. The existing damaged wooden walkway was removed and a brand new series of concrete walkways were built to provide multiple paths of beach access.

In 2016, the Municipality of Central Elgin decided to apply to the Federal Enabling Accessibility Fund for the purchase of Accessibility Mats for the installation on Main Beach in Port Stanley, and was successful in obtaining funding in the amount of $20,684.04. At the May 23rd, 2017 Council meeting the purchase of Beach Accessibility Mats from Dechamps Mat Systems for $22,750.60 in US Dollars was approved. The Enabling Accessibility Fund Grant will pay for 2/3 of the cost of the mats and the remaining 1/3 ($10,210) will be paid for out of the Tax Rate Stabilization Reserve.