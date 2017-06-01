Beach Accessibility Project Almost Complete

Port Stanley Beach Accessibility for people with mobility issues is that much closer to full beach access today because of Central Elgin's implementation of its new Corporate Accessibility Policy, developed with the assistance of Jennifer Cowan from the County of Elgin, necessary for compliance of the new Accessibility Standards Regulations.

The project began at the March 27th, 2017 Council meeting when the tender for the Port Stanley Main Beach Boardwalk Replacement with a total tendered price of $100,219.59 was approved. The existing damaged wooden walkway was removed and a brand new series of concrete walkways were built to provide multiple paths of beach access.

In 2016, the Municipality of Central Elgin decided to apply to the Federal Enabling Accessibility Fund for the purchase of Accessibility Mats for the installation on Main Beach in Port Stanley, and was successful in obtaining funding in the amount of $20,684.04. At the May 23rd, 2017 Council meeting the purchase of Beach Accessibility Mats from Dechamps Mat Systems for $22,750.60 in US Dollars was approved. The Enabling Accessibility Fund Grant will pay for 2/3 of the cost of the mats and the remaining 1/3 ($10,210) will be paid for out of the Tax Rate Stabilization Reserve.

On Wednesday May 31st, 2017 the Joint Accessibility Advisory Committee and members of Central Elgin Council, Mayor David Marr, Deputy Mayor Sally Martyn, and Councillor Dan McNeil came out to survey the progress of the Accessibility Project on Port Stanley's Main Beach. Mayor Marr said that by changing from wood to concrete for the walkways was made because of accessibility, and maintenance issues. The Accessibility Beach Mats should be in to be installed in two to four weeks which will give complete access directly to the waters edge. The Beach Buggies are also available and are designed to be used in water if needed. Doug Mayer of Joint Accessibility Advisory Committee was pleased that the Municipality of Central Elgin listened to the advice from the committee on the recent changes at Port Stanley's Main Beach.