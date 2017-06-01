Beach Accessibility Project Almost Complete

Port Stanley Beach Accessibility for people with mobility issues is that much closer
to full beach access today because of Central Elgin's implementation of its new Corporate
Accessibility Policy, developed with the assistance of Jennifer Cowan from the County
of Elgin, necessary for compliance of the new Accessibility Standards Regulations.
The project began at the March 27th, 2017 Council meeting when the tender for the
Port Stanley Main Beach Boardwalk Replacement with a total tendered price of $100,219.59
was approved. The existing damaged wooden walkway was removed and a brand new series
of concrete walkways were built to provide multiple paths of beach access.
In 2016, the Municipality of Central Elgin decided to apply to the Federal Enabling
Accessibility Fund for the purchase of Accessibility Mats for the installation on
Main Beach in Port Stanley, and was successful in obtaining funding in the amount
of $20,684.04. At the May 23rd, 2017 Council meeting the purchase of Beach Accessibility
Mats from Dechamps Mat Systems for $22,750.60 in US Dollars was approved. The Enabling
Accessibility Fund Grant will pay for 2/3 of the cost of the mats and the remaining
1/3 ($10,210) will be paid for out of the Tax Rate Stabilization Reserve.
On Wednesday May 31st, 2017 the Joint Accessibility Advisory Committee and members
of Central Elgin Council, Mayor David Marr, Deputy Mayor Sally Martyn, and Councillor
Dan McNeil came out to survey the progress of the Accessibility Project on Port
Stanley's Main Beach. Mayor Marr said that by changing from wood to concrete for
the walkways was made because of accessibility, and maintenance issues. The Accessibility
Beach Mats should be in to be installed in two to four weeks which will give complete
access directly to the waters edge. The Beach Buggies are also available and are
designed to be used in water if needed. Doug Mayer of Joint Accessibility Advisory
Committee was pleased that the Municipality of Central Elgin listened to the advice
from the committee on the recent changes at Port Stanley's Main Beach.