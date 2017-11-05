Be Prepared And Stay Informed For The Flood Season

St. Thomas - The flood season is off to an early start this year as KCCA issues its first watershed conditions statement-flood outlook.

On Sunday, November 5th a storm system will cross Southern Ontario from west to east along the Highway 401 corridor. Forecast rainfall for the watershed is in the 20 to 45 mm range. Localized thunderstorm activity could increase the amount of rainfall expected.

"Currently water levels throughout the watershed are normal, however, if we were to receive the amount of rain forecasted over a short period of time, there is a good chance that we could see nuisance flooding in low lying areas" Says Jennifer Dow water conservation supervisor for Kettle Creek Conservation Authority. "Over the last two days we have received 20-30mm of rain throughout the watershed. So this is a good time to remind residents to prepare for the flood season by removing property from low-lying areas."

Residents are encouraged to exercise caution near ditches, streams, creeks and reservoirs. The combination of slippery banks and fast flowing water is very dangerous. Parents in particular are urged to keep their children away from waterways and flood prone areas during times of high flow.

KCCA will closely monitor local conditions and will provide any updates warranted. This Watershed Conditions Statement will remain in effect until Monday, November 6.

For further updates connect with Kettle Creek Conservation Authority socially on Twitter @KettleCreekCA or on Facebook @KettleCreekCA.

Watershed Conditions Statement (Previously High Water Safety Bulletin): a general notice of weather conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety or which have the potential to lead to flooding. There are two variations of these:

Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety: High flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for recreational users such as anglers, canoeists, hikers, children, pets, etc. Flooding is not expected

Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook: Early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high wind or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, cause ice jams, lakeshore flooding or erosion.

Flood Watch (Previously Flood Advisory): Flooding is possible in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should prepare.

Flood Warning(No change): Flooding is imminent or already occurring in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities and individuals should take action to deal with flood conditions. This may include road closures and evacuations