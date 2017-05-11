This Mother's Day

Toronto, May 11, 2017 - The Canadian Bankers Association today announced that 10
banks are accepting financial donations at their branches across Canada in support
of efforts by the Canadian Red Cross to help those affected by floods in Quebec,
Ontario, British Columbia and New Brunswick.
The following banks are accepting financial donations in branches across Canada
from May 11 to June 11:
- BMO Financial Group
- Canadian Western Bank
- CIBC
- HSBC Bank Canada
- Laurentian Bank
- National Bank
- RBC
- Scotiabank
- Tangerine Bank (starting May 12, donations can be made online directly from client
accounts)
- TD Bank Group
Donations will be used by the Red Cross in its response to extensive flooding in
Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia and New Brunswick. Local Red Cross volunteers
across the country are providing a variety of services based on the needs in each
region. This includes support such as, registration and family reunification, lodging,
food, first aid, and providing cots and blankets. The Red Cross has additional volunteers
and supplies pre-positioned across the country, ready to be deployed, if needed.
"Banks are giving Canadians the opportunity to donate through branches to provide
much needed financial assistance to the people affected," said Neil Parmenter, President
of the Canadian Bankers Association. "Banks are part of the communities that have
been impacted by these floods and we want to assist the Red Cross in providing help
to those people most in need."
