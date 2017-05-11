This Mother's Day

background0
Thursday, May 11, 2017 Mostly Cloudy
Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Banks working with the Red Cross to support flood relief

News

Canadian Bankers Association

Toronto, May 11, 2017 - The Canadian Bankers Association today announced that 10 banks are accepting financial donations at their branches across Canada in support of efforts by the Canadian Red Cross to help those affected by floods in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia and New Brunswick.

The following banks are accepting financial donations in branches across Canada from May 11 to June 11:

  • BMO Financial Group
  • Canadian Western Bank
  • CIBC
  • HSBC Bank Canada
  • Laurentian Bank
  • National Bank
  • RBC
  • Scotiabank
  • Tangerine Bank (starting May 12, donations can be made online directly from client accounts)
  • TD Bank Group

Donations will be used by the Red Cross in its response to extensive flooding in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia and New Brunswick. Local Red Cross volunteers across the country are providing a variety of services based on the needs in each region. This includes support such as, registration and family reunification, lodging, food, first aid, and providing cots and blankets. The Red Cross has additional volunteers and supplies pre-positioned across the country, ready to be deployed, if needed.

"Banks are giving Canadians the opportunity to donate through branches to provide much needed financial assistance to the people affected," said Neil Parmenter, President of the Canadian Bankers Association. "Banks are part of the communities that have been impacted by these floods and we want to assist the Red Cross in providing help to those people most in need."

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association works on behalf of 62 domestic banks, foreign bank subsidiaries and foreign bank branches operating in Canada and their 280,000 employees. The CBA advocates for effective public policies that contribute to a sound, successful banking system that benefits Canadians and Canada's economy. The Association also promotes financial literacy to help Canadians make informed financial decisions and works with banks and law enforcement to help protect customers against financial crime and promote fraud awareness.www.cba.ca


Last Updated: Thursday, 11 May 2017 12:35:27 PM EST

Thursday, May 11, 2017

