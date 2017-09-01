THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

background0
PC Adam Crewdson, OPP
Back To School

Elgin County, ON - With children and youth returning to school, the Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind drivers to be extra cautious on the roads during this busy time of the year.

School buses come in all sizes, but all are chrome yellow and display the words 'School Bus'. You must stop whenever approaching a stopped school bus with its alternating red lights flashing and stop arm extended. When approaching from the front, leave a safe distance between you and the bus. When coming from behind, stop at least 20 metres away. Do not proceed before the red lights stop flashing and the stop arm is retracted.

Drivers who fail to stop are subject to being charged resulting in fines ranging from $400 to $2,000 and six demerit points. Parents should take time to educate their children to be aware of their surroundings when they are on or near school buses.

If back to school means walking or riding a bicycle to school, please help children walk and ride safely to school by following these important safety rules:

  • Where possible, use a buddy system
  • Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle
  • STOP! before stepping into the road and look in all directions
  • Stop, look and listen for traffic. Only cross when the road is clear
  • Walk on sidewalks where available and always use the crosswalks
  • If a crossing guard is present, listen and obey their direction

The Elgin County OPP wishes all students a safe and productive 2017-2018 school year!

